Kate Smith 37th at NCAA Regional

Smith jumped 20 places up the leaderboard after finishing day two in 57th place.

She got off to a great start with birdies on holes No. 12, 14 and 16 on her opening nine holes to complete the back nine of the 6,416-yard, par-72 layout of Ohio State's Scarlet Course at three-under-par 33.

Her final nine holes began with bogey on No. 1, followed up by back-to-back bogeys on four and five and a double on six. Smith ended the tournament with a birdie on her final hole of competition for 73, a round of one-over.

Her combined three-round total was 230 strokes (78-79-73). She finished at +14 in her NCAA regional debut.

Smith placing 37th in the field of 96 golfers is the best individual finish by a Husker in an NCAA regional since JC Stevenson (T-14th) and Elli Brown (T-22nd) at the 2008 regional in Austin, Texas.

Smith closed her first season on Coach Robin Krapfl's Husker team with a school-record 73.90 stroke average over 31 rounds.

Florida's Kelly Grassel and South Carolina's Ana Pelaez tied for the regional title with three-round scores of 216. Both golfers fired rounds of 70 on Wednesday, to lead their teams to co-No. 1 finishes as well. The Gators and Gamecocks both finished at 886, five strokes ahead of third-place Florida State (891). Nebraska's Big Ten Conference counterparts Ohio State (893), Purdue (904) and Michigan (908) locked up spots in the NCAA Championships field by finishing among the top six teams.

Three individuals advanced: Cara Gorlei, Arkansas (+4), Camila Serrano, Florida International (+4), and Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M (+6).

(Information for this story was provided by Nebraska University Athletic Communications)