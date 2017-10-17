Roth medalist, Bison end fall season with win in Washington
Senior Natalie Roth earned individual medalist honors helping the North Dakota State University women's golf team capture the team title at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Seattle University Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Tacoma Country Club.
The team championship was NDSU's third of the season, while Roth's individual championship was her fourth career tournament title and second title of 2017-18.
The Bison carded round scores of 300, 307 and 302 during the two-day event for a team score of 45-over par 909, finishing 12 strokes ahead of second-place UC Irvine, which tallied a 57-over par 921. Sam Houston State rounded out the top-three in third at 60-over par 924.
A native of Lake Park, Minn., Roth matched her career-low 54-hole tournament score with a 3-under par 213 (71-72-70) to finish eight strokes ahead of Washington individual golfer Ellen Takada, who compiled a 5-over par 221 to finish in second.
Freshman Taylor McCorkle tied for 16th with a three-round 15-over par 231 (77-75-79), while sophomore Camryn Roadley tied for 31st at 20-over par 236 (75-84-77).
Freshman Alexis Thomas (77-84-77) and sophomore Sierra Bennion (84-76-78) finished tied for 38th at 22-over par 238, wrapping up the Bison scoring.
North Dakota State is slated to open the spring portion of its schedule Feb. 12-13 at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, Texas.
Roth, Bison women lead Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational
Senior Natalie Roth sits atop the individual leaderboard, and the North Dakota State University women's golf team leads the team standings after 36 holes at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Seattle University Invitational Monday, Oct. 16, at Tacoma Country Club.
The Bison women tallied round scores of 300 and 307 Monday for a two-round team score of 31-over par 607. UC Irvine is in second with a 35-over par 611, and Sam Houston State is third at 36-over par 612, rounding out the top-three.
Roth carded round scores of 71 and 72 for a 36-hole 1-under par 143 – three strokes ahead of Weber State's Kiselya Plewe, who is in second at 2-over par 146.
Freshman Taylor McCorkle is tied for 12th with a two-round 8-over par 152 (77-75), while sophomore Camryn Roadley is tied for 37th at 15-over par 159 (75-84).
Sophomore Sierra Bennion is tied for 44th with a 16-over par 160 (84-76), and freshman Alexis Thomas is tied for 50th with a 17-over par 161 (77-84), rounding out the Bison scoring.
The third and final round of the tournament is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Tacoma Country Club.