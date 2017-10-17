Roth medalist, Bison end fall season with win in Washington

The team championship was NDSU's third of the season, while Roth's individual championship was her fourth career tournament title and second title of 2017-18.

The Bison carded round scores of 300, 307 and 302 during the two-day event for a team score of 45-over par 909, finishing 12 strokes ahead of second-place UC Irvine, which tallied a 57-over par 921. Sam Houston State rounded out the top-three in third at 60-over par 924.

A native of Lake Park, Minn., Roth matched her career-low 54-hole tournament score with a 3-under par 213 (71-72-70) to finish eight strokes ahead of Washington individual golfer Ellen Takada, who compiled a 5-over par 221 to finish in second.

Freshman Taylor McCorkle tied for 16th with a three-round 15-over par 231 (77-75-79), while sophomore Camryn Roadley tied for 31st at 20-over par 236 (75-84-77).

Freshman Alexis Thomas (77-84-77) and sophomore Sierra Bennion (84-76-78) finished tied for 38th at 22-over par 238, wrapping up the Bison scoring.

North Dakota State is slated to open the spring portion of its schedule Feb. 12-13 at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, Texas.

