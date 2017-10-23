Richards earns first point for RPI hockey

Niagara junior Sean King scored with one second left in overtime to lift the Purple Eagles to a 4-3 victory.

The Engineers fought back from a 3-0 third period deficit to tie the game at 3-3, before the hosts won it as the clock struck zero.

Richards started the scoring play on RPI’s first goal at the blue line assisting on sophomore Max Reisinger’s goal that brought the Engineers to within 3-1 at 2:53 of the third, swatting home a rebound after freshman Billy Jerry was denied on a breakaway.

The Engineers drew to within 3-2 at 5:02 of the frame, thanks to sophomore Jacob Hayhurst's first goal of the year. Junior Evan Tironese picked up the lone helper.

RPI tied the game with just 1:45 left in regulation, following their fourth and final power play chance of the night. Sophomore defenseman Will Reilly picked out the top left corner of the net from between the circles for his first of the season and third of his career.

A back-and-forth overtime saw both teams generate scoring chances. With the puck seemingly stuck in the right corner of the Rensselaer zone and time winding down, the Purple Eagles were able to work the puck to the front of the net for King to tip in his first on the season.

RPI junior netminder Chase Perry finished with 27 saves, while Niagara junior Guillaume Therien had 16 at the other end of the ice.

RPI won Saturday’s game 8-3 over Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to improve to 1-1-2. Richards was a healthy scratch for that game.

The Engineers begin Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) play Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

Some games are available for viewing online. Check out the Engineers’ schedule at http://www.rpiathletics.com for links.

(In the attached video, Richards', No. 23, assist can be seen, bottom of the screen at the blue line, at the 2:07 mark)