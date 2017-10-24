Smith Leads Huskers at UNLV

Smith, a sophomore from Detroit Lakes, Minn., produced Nebraska's top individual score of the day to help the Huskers produce a 295 team score in the second round, which marked a five-stroke improvement over Nebraska's opening round on Sunday on the 6,343-yard layout at Boulder Creek.

The Huskers' 595 team score through 36 holes placed them in a tie for 14th in the 16-team field.

Freshman Noor Ahmed added a one-over-par 73 on Monday to notch Nebraska's No. 2 score of the round. Sophomore Annie Sritragul added a 76 to her opening-round 73 to close the day tied with both Smith and Ahmed for 51st in the 96-player field.

Senior Audrey Judd contributed a 75 in the second round to close the first 36 holes in a tie for 69th at 151.

Freshman Hannah Thiele, who carded Nebraska's No. 2 score with a 75 in the opening round, settled for a second-round 82. She heads into the final round at 157 in a tie for 91st.

Sophomore Haley Thiele, who is playing as an individual outside Nebraska's lineup in Las Vegas, has posted back-to-back rounds of 75 to enter Tuesday's final round in a tie for 61st at 150.

UNLV Collegiate Showdown

Oct. 22-24, 2017

Boulder City, Nevada

Boulder Creek Golf Club (Par 72, 6,343 Yards)

Team Results (Two Rounds)

1. UNLV - 277-278-555

2. San Jose State - 278-284-562

3. Missouri - 275-288-563

4. Idaho - 289-281-570

5. Portland State - 285-286-571

6. New Mexico - 283-292-575

7. Fresno State - 284-293-577

8. New Mexico State - 288-290-578

9. Long Beach State - 294-291-585

10. Nevada - 293-293-586

11. Colorado State - 285-303-588

T12. Northern Arizona - 296-295-591

T12. UC Riverside - 293-298-591

T14. Nebraska - 300-295-595

T14. South Dakota State - 295-300-595

T14. Oral Roberts - 295-300-595

Individual Leaderboard (Two Rounds)

1. Elizabeth Prior, UNLV - 67-66-133

T2. Emma Allen, Missouri - 65-70-135

T2. Ingrid Gutierrez, New Mexico - 66-69-135

4. Polly Mack, UNLV - 67-69-136

5. Elizabeth Schultz, San Jose State - 67-70-137

T6. Alexandra Cooper, San Jose State - 69-69-138

T6. Tara Finigan, Portland State - 68-70-138

T8. Valeria Patino, Idaho - 71-68-139

T8. Dominique Galloway, New Mexico State - 70-69-139

T10. Clara Young, Missouri - 68-72-140

T10. Sophie Hausmann, Idaho - 71-69-140

T10. Rebecca Hnidka, Oral Roberts - 70-70-140

T10. Sierra Bezdicek, Northern Arizona - 72-68-140

T10. Mackenzie Raim, UNLV - 70-70-140

Nebraska Individuals

T51. Kate Smith - 78-71-149

T51. Annie Sritragul - 73-76-149

T51. Noor Ahmed - 76-73-149

*T61. Haley Thiele - 75-75-150

T69. Audrey Judd - 76-75-151

T91. Hannah Thiele - 75-82-157

*competing as an individual outside the Husker lineup