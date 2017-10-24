Smith Leads Huskers at UNLV
Kate Smith fired a one-under-par 71 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team in the second round of the UNLV Collegiate Showdown on Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder Creek, Nevada.
Smith, a sophomore from Detroit Lakes, Minn., produced Nebraska's top individual score of the day to help the Huskers produce a 295 team score in the second round, which marked a five-stroke improvement over Nebraska's opening round on Sunday on the 6,343-yard layout at Boulder Creek.
The Huskers' 595 team score through 36 holes placed them in a tie for 14th in the 16-team field.
Freshman Noor Ahmed added a one-over-par 73 on Monday to notch Nebraska's No. 2 score of the round. Sophomore Annie Sritragul added a 76 to her opening-round 73 to close the day tied with both Smith and Ahmed for 51st in the 96-player field.
Senior Audrey Judd contributed a 75 in the second round to close the first 36 holes in a tie for 69th at 151.
Freshman Hannah Thiele, who carded Nebraska's No. 2 score with a 75 in the opening round, settled for a second-round 82. She heads into the final round at 157 in a tie for 91st.
Sophomore Haley Thiele, who is playing as an individual outside Nebraska's lineup in Las Vegas, has posted back-to-back rounds of 75 to enter Tuesday's final round in a tie for 61st at 150.
UNLV Collegiate Showdown
Oct. 22-24, 2017
Boulder City, Nevada
Boulder Creek Golf Club (Par 72, 6,343 Yards)
Team Results (Two Rounds)
1. UNLV - 277-278-555
2. San Jose State - 278-284-562
3. Missouri - 275-288-563
4. Idaho - 289-281-570
5. Portland State - 285-286-571
6. New Mexico - 283-292-575
7. Fresno State - 284-293-577
8. New Mexico State - 288-290-578
9. Long Beach State - 294-291-585
10. Nevada - 293-293-586
11. Colorado State - 285-303-588
T12. Northern Arizona - 296-295-591
T12. UC Riverside - 293-298-591
T14. Nebraska - 300-295-595
T14. South Dakota State - 295-300-595
T14. Oral Roberts - 295-300-595
Individual Leaderboard (Two Rounds)
1. Elizabeth Prior, UNLV - 67-66-133
T2. Emma Allen, Missouri - 65-70-135
T2. Ingrid Gutierrez, New Mexico - 66-69-135
4. Polly Mack, UNLV - 67-69-136
5. Elizabeth Schultz, San Jose State - 67-70-137
T6. Alexandra Cooper, San Jose State - 69-69-138
T6. Tara Finigan, Portland State - 68-70-138
T8. Valeria Patino, Idaho - 71-68-139
T8. Dominique Galloway, New Mexico State - 70-69-139
T10. Clara Young, Missouri - 68-72-140
T10. Sophie Hausmann, Idaho - 71-69-140
T10. Rebecca Hnidka, Oral Roberts - 70-70-140
T10. Sierra Bezdicek, Northern Arizona - 72-68-140
T10. Mackenzie Raim, UNLV - 70-70-140
Nebraska Individuals
T51. Kate Smith - 78-71-149
T51. Annie Sritragul - 73-76-149
T51. Noor Ahmed - 76-73-149
*T61. Haley Thiele - 75-75-150
T69. Audrey Judd - 76-75-151
T91. Hannah Thiele - 75-82-157
*competing as an individual outside the Husker lineup