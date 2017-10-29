Haire records first TD reception for UMC

The Golden Eagles were fueled by 22 second-half points as they mounted a comeback after being down 21-13 at halftime.

Haire scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Nava to pull within a score down 28-20 with four minutes, 18-seconds left in the third quarter.

After a big defensive stop, Minnesota Crookston got the ball back and drove 58 yards on seven plays, scoring when Nava found Rod Stewart wide open in the back corner of the end zone. Nava again found Stewart on a fade pattern in the same spot for the two-point conversion to knot the game up 28-28.

The Beavers responded on the following drive to take the lead on a seven-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 35-28.

The Eagles answered when Stewart turned a short pass from Nava into a 62-yard touchdown. The Golden Eagles knotted the game up 35-35 with under seven minutes left in regulation.

Minot State won the game on their final drive. Larry Overstreet completed a seven-play, 54-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to put the Beavers ahead 42-35 with 18 seconds left.

Minnesota Crookston still had a shot after the kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Golden Eagles the ball at the 35. Nava found Stewart for passes of 10 and 21 yards. With the ball on the Minot State 34, Nava went back in the pocket, before stepping up and choosing to run the football. He would fall 25 yards short of the goal line as the Beavers would hang on for the win.

The Golden Eagles will trek to University of Minnesota Duluth for their final road game of the season Sat., Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. in Duluth, Minn.