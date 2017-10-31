Richards has pair of helpers in RPI loss to Union

Union led 2-0 heading to the third period.

Richards assisted on RPI’s first goal by Jacob Haywurst to close to a one goal deficit, but Brett Supinski and Anthony Rinaldi scored a goal each in 90 seconds to put Union ahead 4-1.

Richards set up Billy Jerry with a goal less than a minute after Rinaldi’s tally and Evan Tironese scored for the Engineers on the power play late in the period for the 4-3 final.

The former Laker finished +1 on the night.

Union earned the sweep of the home-and-home series with a 4-2 victory Saturday in Troy, N.Y.

Richards did not factor in the scoring, but was 3-4 on faceoffs and a -1 for the game.

Jon has appeared in four games. Saturday was his first game at home. He has three assists and two shots in the four contests.

RPI is 1-3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Engineers face a pair of conference foes this weekend at Clarkson University Friday, Nov. 3 and at St. Lawrence University Saturday, Nov. 4.