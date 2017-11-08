Livermores start season for Saint Benedict swimming

The duo swam on the same fifth place 200-medley relay team (2:03.41), Clara backstroke, Grace in the third spot swimming breaststroke. The Livermores had back-to-back finishes, touching within fractions of a second, in the individual medley: Clara 10th (2:36.04), Grace 11th (2:36.04). Grace placed seventh in the 100 fly (1:08.81), and eighth, swimming the second leg of the 200 free relay (1:53.17). Clara placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:21.56.

CSB won nine events and had a pair of swimmers pick up two individual wins en route to scoring 449 team points at the meet, which featured four other MIAC teams. Macalester took second with 251 points, Saint Mary's was third (222), host-school Hamline was fourth (182) and Augsburg (123) rounded out the meet.

"The team performed well (Saturday)," head coach Dan Eckberg said. "We are all pleased with everyone's enthusiasm and energy during our first meet. The new members of the team contributed and the returners had big meets. Overall it was a great start to the season."

Sophomore Meghan Kratz and senior Kenzie Young each picked up two individual wins to lead Saint Benedict. Kratz took first in the 100 free in 56.98 seconds and the 200 free. Young won the 1,000 free (11:43.91) and the 500 free (5:40.38). Kratz was also part of the 200 freestyle relay team that took first in 1:45.55.

Clara just began her freshman season. Grace, a junior, qualified for the MIAC Championships in the 100 backstroke and 100 and 200-fly last season. She finished in the top 20 in all three races and recorded career-bests in the 100 back (1:03.15) and 100 fly (1:02.31) at the conference meet. She also recorded career-bests in the 100 free (1:04.27) and 100 IM (1:09.85) as a sophomore and recorded 12 top-10 finishes.

Saint Benedict is back in action Saturday, Nov. 11 at Macalester College in the Roger Ahlman Invite.