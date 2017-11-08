"We are excited to get another local student-athlete of Maddie's caliber in our program," Johnson said. "Maddie is a powerful golfer, who has improved significantly and consistently over the last couple of years. I'm looking forward to what she can bring to our team starting next year."

A native of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Herzog is a three-time all-conference and two-time all-state honoree for Detroit Lakes High School. As a junior, she was a section medalist and placed fifth as an individual at the state tournament.

Herzog was a member of two state championship teams. She placed fifth overall at the 2017 Class AA state championship in Jordan, Minn., leading the Lakers to a four-stroke victory and a fifth state team title in the past six seasons.

Herzog also keeps a Laker golfer on the Bison roster as current NDSU seniors Natalie Roth and Trisa Hutchinson play out their final rounds this spring.

The North Dakota State women's golf team concluded its fall season with a team championship at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational Oct. 16-17 in Lakewood, Wash. It was NDSU's third team championship of the season.

The Bison are slated to open the spring portion of its schedule Feb. 12-13 at the Texas State Invitational in New Braunfels, Texas.