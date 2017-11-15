Pine to Palm champ signs NLI with BSU

Swenson was a 1-up victor over Jon Miller clinching the 2017 Pine to Palm on the final hole.

The match was even at the turn. Swenson led twice by a hole on the front nine and the lead changed hands four times in the final nine holes heading to 18 all square.

Swenson golfed for Fergus Falls high school placing fifth overall at the State Class AA meet in 2014 and seventh in 2015. He led the Otters to the 2014 section championship and Fergus Falls placed fifth at state.

He was an All-American at M-State Fergus Falls after high school.

Swenson joins former Lakers and BSU freshmen Aaron Schnathorst and Isaac Cihak on the Beavers’ golf team.