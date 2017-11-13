Lakers get early goal but fall to Otters in season opener

Karrigan Hallisey scored in the opening 30 seconds on assists from Payton Carlblom and Anna Payne to get the DL season off to a hot start, but it was all Otters after that.

Jade Zierden tied the game on an even strength goal midway through the period to send the game to the first intermission tied 1-1.

Zierden recorded a three-point game with a pair of goals and an assist.

Hallie Sheridan led all skaters with two goals and a pair of helpers.

Sophie Rausch netted the eventual game-winner six minutes into the second period. Zierden added a power play goal at 10:47 and Piper Andrews followed with an even strength tally at 12:30.

Hallie Sheridan scored the final two Otter goals unassisted in the waning minutes of the second and late in the third period.

Shots on goal were 29-15 in favor of Fergus Falls. DL was 0-2 on the man advantage; Fergus Falls capitalized on one of three power plays.

Mady Eklund picked up the victory in net stopping 14 shots. DL’s Kyndra McDougall made 23 saves.

The Lakers get the season underway with a busy first week playing four home games in seven days.

DL (0-1) faces section foes Thief River Falls (1-0) Tuesday night, Woodbury (0-1) Thursday night and another section game against East Grand Forks (1-0) Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

DL 1 0 0 - 1

FF 1 4 1 - 6

Scoring:

DL - Hallisey Goal (even strength) (Carlblom, Payne) 0:28

FF - Zierden Goal (even strength) (Nelson) 9:52

FF - Rausch Goal (even strength) (Karsnia, Zierden) 6:18

FF - Zierden Goal (power play) (Sheridan) 10:47

FF - Andrews Goal (even strength) (Sheridan) 12:30

FF - Sheridan Goal (even strength) 16:51

FF - Sheridan Goal (even strength) 14:15