Prowlers control final period for section victory over DL

The Lakers were outshot 12-4 in the opening period but came away with a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal by Anna Payne in the final minute.

The Prowlers killed two Laker power plays that had Prowler freshman scoring leader Shelby Breiland in the box for four minutes of the period.

DL killed one power play.

Abagail King had a strong scoring chance shorthanded. Goalie Kyndra McDougall made a pair of big saves and stopped the full dozen to keep the zero on the scoreboard.

Thief River Falls came out of the break strong and tied the game two minutes into the period on a Grace Bergland goal. Breiland and Jaimee Nelson assisted on the play.

The same trio scored the go-ahead goal at the five-minute mark when Nelson found Breiland in the slot. Breiland ripped a wrist shot upstairs that bounced off Bergland's shoulder and into the net.

The Lakers had a power play, including 12 seconds of five-on-three, negated after the first penalty expired and King was called for checking.

The teams skated scoreless through four-on-four and DL tied the game on a full-rink rush by defenseman Payton Carlblom, who drove the net and got a shot on goalie Faith Porter. Josey Allen was in front of the net to backhand a rebound past Porter with three minutes until intermission.

The knotted score came undone quickly.

Nelson sent the Prowlers to the break scoring the eventual game-winner down low at 15:23 off a puck sent from the blue line on assists by Bergland and Tessa Jorde.

Thief River Falls dominated play in the third period controlling the puck in the Laker end.

Hannah Magnusson, Bela Nelson, and Marryn Dalager scored at even strength and Breiland added a shorthanded tally in the final frame.

Shots were 52-19 Prowlers. TRF put 20 shots on net in each of the final two periods.

McDougall had a busy night making 45 saves. Porter stopped 17 Laker shots.

Bergland (2g,1a), Breiland (1,2), and Nelson (1,2) all had three point nights for TRF.

The Prowlers improve to 2-0. The Lakers fall to 0-2 and host Woodbury Area (0-2) Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:15 p.m.

TRF 0 3 4 - 7

DL 1 1 0 - 2

DL - Payne Goal (even strength)

TRF - Bergland Goal (even strength) (Breiland, Nelson)

TRF. - Bergland Goal (even strength) (Breiland, Nelson)

DL - Allen Goal (even strength) (Carlblom)

TRF - Nelson Goal (even strength) (Bergland, Jorde)

TRF - Magnusson Goal (even strength) (Jorde, Retka)

TRF - Nelson Goal (even strength) (Lund)

TRF - Dalager Goal (even strength) (Retka)

TRF - Breiland Goal (shorthanded)

Saves: Porter (TRF) 17, McDougall (DL) 45.