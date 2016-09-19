Ottertail Central used a 24-point second quarter to down Frazee 30-12 in Henning Friday night.

“Once again, we had some things we did really well,” said Hornet head coach Jim Jacobson. “We were able to move the ball well in both the first and fourth quarters; we were just unable to score. We had some penalties and turnovers that hurt us, it is hard to win when you are behind in the turnover game.”

The Hornets coughed the ball up six times on three fumbles and three interceptions to only one interception for Ottertail Central.

After a scoreless first quarter, Nick Van Erp gave the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Dorn. Van Erb ran in the conversion to go up 8-0.

Frazee never led in the game, but answered the score on the ensuing kickoff when Rory Drewes returned the kick 78 yards. Hudson Hiemenz was stopped on a two-point try to tie.

Up 8-6, the Bulldogs struck quickly and often.

“They had a three minute stretch where they scored 24 of their points,” said Jacobson. “We proved once again we can play with a good team; we just have to find away to get a little better to get over the top.”

Van Erp scored on a 73-yard run at 4:38 of the second quarter, followed by a 17-yard scoring run by Ben Naddy to send OTC to halftime up 24-6.

The teams traded fourth quarter touchdowns.

Logan Wacker threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Nate Nolan to cut the lead to 24-12 at 5:29 of the fourth quarter. OTC answered at 3:55 on a Van Erp 17-yard pass to Eric Van Erp for the 30-12 final.

The Bulldogs gained 381 yards from scrimmage to 212 for the Hornets. The victory was the first of the season for OTC after losses at Barnesville and at home to Osakis.

Frazee (0-3) hosts Barnesville (3-0) Friday, Sept. 23 on Tackle Cancer night. The Gridiron club will be selling Tackle Cancer T-shirts, as well as donating all the money from the split the pot, to benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research Fund.

In the last three years that Minnesota High School football has partnered with Tackle Cancer, team have raised over $740,000.

FRA 0 6 0 6 — 12

OTC 0 24 0 6 — 30

Second quarter

OTC Nick Van Erp 10 pass to Isiah Dorn (Van Erp run)

FRA Rory Drewes 78 kick return (run failed)

OTC Nick Van Erp 73 run (Nick Van Erp pass to Eric Van Erp)

OTC Ben Naddy 17 run (Nick Van Erp pass to Eric Van Er)

Fourth quarter

FRA Logan Wacker 15 pass to Nate Nolan (kick failed)

OTC Nick Van Erp 17 pass to Eric Van Erp (pass failed)