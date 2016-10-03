Osakis stings Frazee in fourth quarter

Rory Drewes looks for running room against the Silverstreaks in a 28-6 loss at Osakis Friday night. Will Benson/Forum News Service

The Osakis Silverstreaks put up 22 points in the fourth quarter to break open a tie game and send the Frazee Hornet football team to a fifth consecutive loss to start the season in a District Midwest Blue game Friday night at Osakis.

The Hornets are in the same position they were last year at 0-5 after a loss to Osakis in six overtimes. From there, Frazee rattled off four straight wins, including at the top team in the Section United North Central, before falling to those same Warriors in the 8AA semifinals.

Colton Waldvogel scored from the five-yard line to put the Streaks up 6-0 with the only touchdown of the opening quarter.

Hudson Hiemenz answered for Frazee from a yard out with the lone second quarter score to send the game to the half knotted 6-6.

Frazee came out of the break hot on offense, connecting on a 59-yard pass from Hiemenz to senior Rory Drewes down to the Silverstreak 15-yard line, but Osakis’ defense persevered with a crucial tackle on fourth-and-eight in open space to kill the drive with nine minutes left in the third.

Both defensive units stiffened for the remainder of the quarter, but Osakis found some welcomed breathing space in the opening minute of the fourth.

On third and three, Gage Larson had his initial blocks set up a clear running lane downfield, bursting through the line for a 33-yard touchdown. Glenn Seela got the team back on track by adding a two-point conversion left off-tackle to push the lead up to eight at 14-6.

Zach Weir took a well-timed bootleg on second-and-13 to the left, crossing midfield on the big sweeping run. Following the first down, junior Colton Waldvogel bulled into the end zone from 19 yards, increasing Osakis’ lead to 21-6 with 4:33 left.

Weir connected with Josh Peterka in the back right corner of the end zone from 15-yards out for the final Osakis touchdown.

Osakis is in a three-way tie with Ottertail Central and Staples-Motley atop the Midwest Blue standings at 3-1 and are the lone team with four victories overall.

Frazee and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle are at the bottom of the standings at 0-3 in District play and both teams are still searching for a first win. The two teams square off Friday, Oct. 14 in Long Prairie. Frazee hosts Wadena-Deer Creek (1-2, 1-4) in a District match-up Friday, Oct. 7. The game marks Frazee’s Homecoming.

(Will Benson, Forum News Service, contributed to this story)

FRA 0 6 0 0 — 6

OSA 6 0 0 22 — 28

First quarter

OSA - Waldvogel 5-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

FRA – Hiemenz 1 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

OSA – Larson 28-yard run; Seela two-point conversion;

OSA – Waldvogel 19-yard run; DeWenter extra point;

OSA – Peterka 15-yard reception from Weir; DeWenter extra point