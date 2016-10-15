Hornets pick up first victory of the season

The Hornets trailed at halftime 7-6 after a failed Rory Drewes two-point conversion run to take the lead. Logan Wacker hit Hunter Suedel from the six to get the six points in the final minute of the first half.

Hudson Pung gave the Thunder the first quarter lead at 7:22 hitting from long range on a 54-yard pass to Mathew Roe. Peter Erhart’s point-after kick was the difference in the opening 24 minutes of play.

Extra points have been crucial in a pair of one-point losses for Frazee opening the year with a last minute 26-25 defeat to Breckenridge and last week on Homecoming, a 28-27 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek.

Wacker and Drewes made extra points a non-issue in the second half.

Wacker picked off Pung deep in Thunder territory scoring on the interception and Drewes pounded in the conversion run for a 14-7 lead with two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Nate Nolan stopped a fourth quarter Thunder drive at midfield with an interception and the Hornet offense capitalized on the turnover on five consecutive runs by Hudson Hiemenz setting up Drewes on a 29-yard scamper for insurance points with five minutes to play.

Hiemenz carried the load for Frazee rushing 29 times for a season-high 203 yards. Drewes added 89 yards on 18 rushes.

Frazee’s defense clamped down on the Thunder rushing attack allowing only 39 rushing yards on 25 attempts and 137 total yards. The Hornet offense responded with 319 yards, all of four on the ground.

LP/GE falls to 0-7 and have a tough matchup next against the District Midwest Blue’s top scoring team, the Osakis Silverstreaks (5-2).

Frazee (1-6) faces the defending section champs, United North Central, (3-4) at Fargodome Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. The teams split two games in 2015.

FRA 0 6 8 6 — 20

LPG 7 0 0 0 — 7

First quarter

LPG - Hudson Pung 54 pass to Mathew Roe (Erhart kick)

Second quarter

FRA - Logan Wacker 6 pass to Hunter Suedel (run failed)

Third quarter

FRA - Logan Wacker INT return (Drewes run)

Fourth quarter

FRA - Rory Drewes 29 run (kick failed)