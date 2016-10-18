With last week's 41-22 win over No. 19-ranked Dakota State, McCulloch improved his Valley City State record to 117-83—surpassing Jim Dew as the all-time winningest football coach who had a 116-65-2 record from 1974 to 1993.

"Reaching a milestone like this takes more than just one guy," McCulloch said. "I've been blessed with a lot of great coaches, players and alumni who have helped support the program."

In McCulloch's 20th season as head coach, Valley City State is now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the North Star Athletic Association—keeping the Vikings' hopes alive for a 30th conference championship, six of which have come during McCulloch's tenure.

McCulloch was a former basketball coach at Frazee high school in the early 1990's.