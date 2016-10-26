8AA FOOTBALL: Nuggets knock Hornets out of opening round

Frazee had a chance to go up early but an opening drive stalled inside the Nuggets’ 10-yard line on an incomplete fourth down pass at the five.

The Hornets took a 6-0 led completing their second drive of the game, a six-play, 52-yard push culminating in a Logan Wacker 32-yard pass to Jon Hoffmann.

The Nuggets tied the game cashing in on a Rory Drewes fumble at the Hornets’ 30-yard line minutes into the second quarter.

Jacob Vetter scored from the one-yard line seven plays later. Frazee stopped Tyler Todd’s conversion attempt to keep the game at 6-6.

A 19-yard touchdown pass from Drew Thompson to Chase Libak with two minutes remaining in the second quarter, plus a Trayton Cossette conversion run gave Hawley a 14-6 lead heading into halftime.

Thompson and Wyatt Blakeway added touchdown runs in the third quarter for Hawley and Rory Drewes answered with a 15-yard scoring run to cut the Nugget lead to 30-14 after three quarters of play.

Drewes opened fourth quarter scoring with a 76-yard touchdown run to pull within 30-22.

Thompson scored again from the one with six minutes to play and Blake Omberg added a 35-yard touchdown in the waning minutes for the final tally.

Drewes had a huge night in a losing effort gaining 243 yards. Hudson Hiemenz added 127 yards for the Hornet rushing attack.

Omberg led the Nuggets with 77 yards on eight carries.

Caleb Neset led a busy Nugget defense with 11.5 tackles.

Hawley improves to 6-3 overall and will face No. 3 Bagley Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.. The Flyers pounded No. 6 Crookston 45-6 to advance.

In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Barnesville (8-0) hosts No. 5 United North Central (5-4). The Trojans had a first round bye. The Warriors defeated No. 4 Warroad 30-14. Frazee ends the season 1-8.

FRA 6 0 8 8 — 22

HAW 0 14 16 12 — 42

First quarter

FRA - Logan Wacker 32 pass Jon Hoffmann (run failed)

Second quarter

HAW - Jacob Vetter 1 run.(run failed)

HAW - Drew Thompson 19 pass to Chase Libak (Trayton Cossette run)

Third quarter

HAW - Drew Thompson 1 run (Blake Omberg run)

HAW - Wyatt Blakeway 15 run (Jacob Vetter pass Drew Thompson)

FRA - Rory Drewes 15 run (Rory Drewes run)

Fourth quarter

FRA - Rory Drewes 76 run (Rory Drewes run)

HAW - Drew Thompson 1 run (run failed)

HAW - Blake Omberg 35 run (run failed)