8AA FOOTBALL: Nuggets knock Hornets out of opening round
The No. 2 Hawley Nuggets offense erupted after a scoreless first quarter to down No. 7 Frazee 42-22 in a Section 8AA quarterfinal game in Hawley Tuesday night.
Frazee had a chance to go up early but an opening drive stalled inside the Nuggets’ 10-yard line on an incomplete fourth down pass at the five.
The Hornets took a 6-0 led completing their second drive of the game, a six-play, 52-yard push culminating in a Logan Wacker 32-yard pass to Jon Hoffmann.
The Nuggets tied the game cashing in on a Rory Drewes fumble at the Hornets’ 30-yard line minutes into the second quarter.
Jacob Vetter scored from the one-yard line seven plays later. Frazee stopped Tyler Todd’s conversion attempt to keep the game at 6-6.
A 19-yard touchdown pass from Drew Thompson to Chase Libak with two minutes remaining in the second quarter, plus a Trayton Cossette conversion run gave Hawley a 14-6 lead heading into halftime.
Thompson and Wyatt Blakeway added touchdown runs in the third quarter for Hawley and Rory Drewes answered with a 15-yard scoring run to cut the Nugget lead to 30-14 after three quarters of play.
Drewes opened fourth quarter scoring with a 76-yard touchdown run to pull within 30-22.
Thompson scored again from the one with six minutes to play and Blake Omberg added a 35-yard touchdown in the waning minutes for the final tally.
Drewes had a huge night in a losing effort gaining 243 yards. Hudson Hiemenz added 127 yards for the Hornet rushing attack.
Omberg led the Nuggets with 77 yards on eight carries.
Caleb Neset led a busy Nugget defense with 11.5 tackles.
Hawley improves to 6-3 overall and will face No. 3 Bagley Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.. The Flyers pounded No. 6 Crookston 45-6 to advance.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Barnesville (8-0) hosts No. 5 United North Central (5-4). The Trojans had a first round bye. The Warriors defeated No. 4 Warroad 30-14. Frazee ends the season 1-8.
FRA 6 0 8 8 — 22
HAW 0 14 16 12 — 42
First quarter
FRA - Logan Wacker 32 pass Jon Hoffmann (run failed)
Second quarter
HAW - Jacob Vetter 1 run.(run failed)
HAW - Drew Thompson 19 pass to Chase Libak (Trayton Cossette run)
Third quarter
HAW - Drew Thompson 1 run (Blake Omberg run)
HAW - Wyatt Blakeway 15 run (Jacob Vetter pass Drew Thompson)
FRA - Rory Drewes 15 run (Rory Drewes run)
Fourth quarter
FRA - Rory Drewes 76 run (Rory Drewes run)
HAW - Drew Thompson 1 run (run failed)
HAW - Blake Omberg 35 run (run failed)