GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hornets win season opener at LP-A

“It is always nice to open the season with a win,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “We got off to a good start with some outside shots going in and they helped the girls to relax and things flowed nicely from there.”

Hailey Ellingson-Wirth knocked down a baseline jumper on the Hornets’ first possession which started a 20-0 run as Frazee took control quickly.

Frazee led at the half 42-20 and played solid defense the second half holding the Raiders to only four points.

“We’ve been working a lot on defense and rebounding and although we did a good job tonight, we still have a long ways to go,” Conzemius said. “We will continue to focus on fundamentals and defense and the offense will get going as the season progresses.”

Ana Fleisher led the Hornets with 18 points coming on six three-pointers. Shania Lehman had 17 points and team highs in assists with six and steals with five. Paige Ziegler led in rebounding with nine.

Frazee (1-0) is back in action on Thursday night at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1-0) and travel to Crookston (0-0) on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game. LP-A (0-2) plays at Mahnomen (0-0) Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.



FRA 42 24 — 66

LPA 20 4 — 24

Scoring:

FRA - Fleisher 18, Lehman 17, Mahoney 9, Ellingson-Wirth 8, Ziegler 7, Nudell 5, Wilkowski 2.

LPA - Bowers 12, Schauer 6, Lefebvre 4, Carlson 2.

