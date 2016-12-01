Trojans use scoring runs to spoil Hornet opener

The game was also the coaching debut of Frazee Head Coach Chad Wittner, a recent MSUM grad who also teaches fifth grade.

“We saw some positives,” said Wittner. “Offensively, we were getting the shots we wanted, for the most part. We had a lot of unforced turnovers.”

The teams traded buckets to an early tie score at 13-13 before Sebeka slowly pulled away as Frazee shooting went cold and simple errors that frequently appear in first games, traveling, double dribbles and wayward passes, began to take their toll.

The Trojans made a six-minute 15-7 scoring run to build a double digit lead at 30-20 with four minutes to play in the first half. An 11-6 run to the halftime horn pushed the lead to 15 points 41-26.

Back-to-back threes from Frazee’s Vincent Helmers and Henry Kellerhuis stopped a Sebeka burst out of the break and cut the Trojan lead to 13 points 49-36.

That is as close as Frazee would get as Trojan shooters continued to hit and built the lead to 30 points 74-44 with less than seven minutes to play.

One big positive for the Hornets was the shooting of five-foot, nine-inch sophomore guard Henry Kellerhuis. He led all scorers in the game with 23 points by way of six three-point baskets.

“He’s been one of my hardest workers; he’s been in the gym shooting all the time,” said Wittner. “I’ve really encouraged him when you’re open, shoot the ball. He’s really come a long ways for me.”

Senior guard Dustin Parsons and freshman guard Cole Fleisher each scored 11 for Frazee.

Sebeka was led by Jack Lillquist with 18 points; James Clark scored 16, Caleb Puttonen added 15 and Wyatt Meech scored 11.

Frazee (0-1) travels to Glyndon (0-0) to face the Rebels Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Rebels open the year on the road Friday, Dec. 2 against Lake Park-Audubon.

SEB 41 43 — 84

FRA 26 36 — 62

Scoring:

SEB - Jack Lillquist 18, James Clark 16, Caleb Puttonen 15, Wyatt Meech 11, Colt Hansen 9, William Hannu 7, Mason Dailey 5, Tyce Lee 3.

FRA Henry Kellerhuis 23, Dustin Parsons 11, Cole Fleisher 11, VIncent Helmers 5, Joby Giefer 4, Jon Hoffmann 4, Anthony Santos 4.