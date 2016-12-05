BASKETBALL: Hornet girls split two road games

Leading 16-13, the Rebels went on a 27-3 run to end the first half up 43-16.

“We really did a nice job for most of the first half containing them,” head coach Dave Conzemius said. “They have so much team speed and they just keep coming after you and we got caught in one of those runs where things just snowballed against us.”

Freshmen Paige Ziegler led the Lady Hornets with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Junior Carly Mahoney added eight points.

After leading for the majority of the game at Crookston Saturday, Frazee faced a 48-46 deficit with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Senior Ana Fleisher followed a big defensive stop with a huge three-point basket to give the Hornets momentum and more importantly the lead 49-48.

The Hornets held Crookston scoreless the final three minutes of the game to pick up a 53-48 Section 8AA road victory.

Frazee’s bench was essential in the game as three starters were out with three fouls in the first half. Fleisher hit a couple of threes late in the half to help the Hornets to a 26-21 halftime lead.

The Pirates came out and played a much stronger second half but Frazee responded to every run Crookston would make with timely baskets.

Senior Shania Lehman went 5-5 from the field including four three-pointers to lead Frazee with a career-high 18 points despite sitting out over 14 minutes of game time with foul trouble.

Paige Ziegler and Carly Mahoney chipped in with eight points each and Ziegler also added 14 rebounds. Senior Hailey Ellingson-Wirth scored five points but made two crucial baskets in the last five minutes.

“This was a great team win where we didn’t necessarily play our best basketball,” Conzemius said. “We are going to have to be the type of team this season that will have to work hard to grind out some victories and that’s exactly what they did today. Very proud of the girls to earn this hard-fought victory.”

Frazee (2-1) completes a four-game road trip to start the season at Park Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Pelican Rapids comes to town for the home opener at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.





FRA 16 21 — 37

DGF 43 32 — 75

FRA: Fleisher 3, Lehman 2, Ziegler 14, Ellingson-Wirth 2, Mahoney 8, Nudell 6, Aho 2.

DGF: Jacobson 10, N. Steichen 6, Brenna 11, Freier 4, Critchley 5, G. Steichen 13, Mulliken 25, Wilson 1.

FRA 26 27 —53

CRO 21 27 — 48

FRA: Fleisher 12, Lehman 18, Ziegler 8, Ellingson-Wirth 5, Mahoney 8, Nudell 2.

CRO: Folkers 12, Solheim 6, Emanuel 5, Borowicz 14, Seaver 7, Cwikla 4.