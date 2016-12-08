Wittner takes over Hornet basketball program

Wittner is a recent Minnesota State University Moorhead graduate who accepted a fifth grade teaching position and brings a coaching family experience to combat tough competition in Section 8AA and the Heart O’ Lakes Conference.

Wittner has an extensive background in coaching growing up and playing basketball in Cass Lake where his father and brother coached him, as well as an uncle.

“I grew up in a family of coaches so it was one of those things as I was playing from seventh grade on - you’re kind of a coach on the floor,” Wittner said.

Wittner played point guard during his time on the court and that experience of floor leadership combined with his surroundings growing up made coaching an easy next step.

“Trying to direct traffic and your players, in where you want them to go, as a point guard and now coaching is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

Being close to home allowed his mother, grandmother and aunt to be in attendance for the Hornets’ home opener.

Wittner wants his team to get up the floor and use the transitional game to attack defenses in motion rather than set up in a chess match against the opposition.

“One thing I want is playing half the game in transition in a semi-transition where the defense isn’t set,” he said. “Right now, with where we’re at, playing five on five against a set defense is not going to be successful.”

Scoring was a hindrance for last year’s Hornets topping the 50-point mark in only six of 25 games, including both victories.

“We might give up more points, but hopefully we’re growing offensively,” he said. “I want to improve the offense first before we get focused on the defensive end.”

Defensively, the Hornets started off in a man-to-man defense but were able to play some zone and test out both sets against the Sebeka Trojans in game one.

“I hope to be able to mix up defenses a little bit; we can’t sit in one defense all game long,” he said. “We’ve got to try and catch the other team by surprise.”

Seniors Jon Hoffmann and Dustin Parsons captain this team; Parsons was last season’s most valuable player voted upon by the team and heads up the point for the Hornets this year.

“We also have Anthony Santos; through his play and his hustle is a leader,” said Wittner. “Henry, through his effort and hustle on the perimeter leads by example there.”

Henry Kellerhuis is a five-foot, nine-inch sophomore guard who led all scorers in the opener with 23 points and proved to be a sharpshooter from outside sinking six three-point baskets. If Frazee can get some quality offensive input from the post, the Hornets have shown the are strong in the backcourt one game into the season.

“I’ve kept it simple with our goals; I think results are going to come from our effort and hard work,” Wittner said. “Our goals aren’t the results. They’re the effort and the daily grind that we need to be putting in. The results will come if we’re putting in the work and time.”

Frazee opened the season with an 18-point loss at home to Sebeka. The Trojans took advantage of costly turnovers indicative of an early-season game.

“I thought we would box out a bit better; we have some big bodies,” said Wittner. “As far as jitters early, I expected those. We’re not really making up our mind what we’re going to do with the ball.”

Frazee has lost seven straight going back to 2015-16. The last Frazee victory came over Pelican Rapids February 5 and the Vikings come to Frazee Thursday, Dec. 8 in a doubleheader with the girls teams.

Pelican Rapids struggled through a 4-23 season last year and both teams will be gunning for each other to get that first notch in the win column.

“We want to be competitive and be able to score on every team we play,” said Wittner. “Really, right now, we’re not going to be able to hold teams to 30-40 points. We have to score if we want to win.”

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defends the Section 8AA championship this season after knocking off top-seeded Perham in the final. The Yellowjackets and Head Coach Dave Cresap will certainly be in the mix and made a statement opening the season in a rout over Crookston.

The Yellowjackets shot 70 percent from behind the arc, connecting on a whopping 19 threes. Jenson Beachy led the way with 31 points.

Perham won 11 of 12 HOL games to take sole possession of the conference finishing a game up on D-G-F (10-2) before getting stung by the Rebels at Concordia.

Both Perham and D-G-F are coming off 20+ win seasons.

Barnesville and Breckenridge both won 19 games overall making it a difficult charge to move up the HOL standings this season. Frazee finished a game up on last place Pelican Rapids and a game back of Hawley.