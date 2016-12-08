Viking girls hold on for win at Frazee

“It was a very winnable game, very even,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said.

Pelican Rapids opened a five-point lead 26-21 on back-to-back threes from Rachel Gottenborg and Kaylie Isaman to start the second half, but Shania Lehman answered with five points of her own including a three to tie the game 26-26 moments later.

Both teams traded buckets to tied scores of 30-30 and at 39-all. Isaman hit again from the three-point line to give the Vikings a 42-39 lead. Pelican would not relinquish the lead, but Frazee continued to battle to stay even.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Conzemius said. “They all played hard. We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”

Grace Johnson gave the Vikings a five-point cushion 44-39, but was quickly answered by Hailey Ellingson-Wirth’s three-pointer to get Frazee back within a bucket trailing 44-42.

Johnson hit the front end of two free throws and Frazee’s Carly Mahoney scored to pull the Hornets within a point 45-44 with a minute to play.

Frazee had three fouls to give and Pelican wore off 21 seconds as Lehman collected all three fouls to get the Vikings back to the line in the bonus.

Gottenborg made both shots, but was whistled for a lane violation on the second free throw keeping the lead at a deuce 46-44 with 18.5 seconds left in the game.

The Vikings’ defense foiled two in-bounds attempts and forced a Frazee turnover on the third attempt sending Adriana Torres to the line with 6.1 seconds on the clock.

Torres was unsuccessful on the front end and Frazee gathered the rebound calling timeout to set up a last play to go the length of the court.

Frazee had not practiced the play much in practice, but Ziegler got the ball up the court and had a great look from just outside the paint, but her shot just missed.

“The keys to the game were we gave up too many offensive rebounds and we lost Isaman and Torres a couple times and they’re good players,” said Conzemius.

The Vikings’ duo led all scorers with 14 points each and scored 64 percent of Pelican’s total. Isaman struck four times from behind the arc.

Frazee does not have a deep bench. Seven players were on the floor in the game for the shorthanded Hornets. Frazee is also playing without freshman point guard Paige Oswald, their floor leader.

“She’s the general out there,” said Conzemius. “You could tell we struggled to get into our offense at times. We’re point guard by committee right now.”

Oswald is out with a stress reaction in her back, an injury she has played with for over a calendar year. Her return, at all, this season is questionable.

The game was close in the first half. Frazee opened up the largest lead of the game, seven points, at 21-14, but Pelican closed with three straight baskets to cut the lead to 21-20 at the break.

“We struggled to score early on in the game and much of that credit goes to Pelican because they were up in your face and they make things difficult on you,” said Conzemius.

Ziegler led Frazee with 13 points. Ana Fleisher scored a dozen hitting four three-pointers.

Frazee was 4-9 from the line; Pelican made five of nine attempts.

Frazee is 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the HOL; Pelican Rapids is 2-0 and 1-0 in the conference.

PEL 20 26 — 46

FRA 21 23 — 44

Scoring:

PEL - Isaman 14, Torres 14, Gottenborg 6, Berg 5, Johnson 5, Wold 2.

FRA - Ziegler 13, Fleisher 12, Lehman 7, Mahoney 6, Ellingson-Wirth 4, Nudell 2.