Pelican Rapids completes sweep at Frazee

“I saw some indecisiveness where maybe some of our nerves came into play,” Frazee head coach Chad Wittner said.

The Hornets controlled the first half of play taking over the scoreboard at 13-12 on a basket by Vincent Helmers. The Frazee sophomore guard pushed the Hornet advantage to nine points banking in a three from near the top of the key to make the score 23-14.

Cole Fleisher hit from three minutes later to get the double digit lead at 26-16, before Pelican Rapids whittled it down to four points at halftime 36-32.

“I was very happy with the first half, aside from a few poor box outs,” Wittner said. “We played well.”

Pelican junior Jacob Gottenborg caught fire in the second half scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points in the latter frame to lead the Vikings back into the lead.

A three by Oakley Kress and a Gottenborg bucket gave the Vikings a 49-48 lead midway through the second half. The game was tight until the six-minute mark when Frazee’s offense made one free throw on six trips down the floor, including four consecutive one-shot sets leading to a Pelican surge in points to a 64-52 lead with three minutes to play.

“The second half, being that it was our first close game together as a unit, I think the nerves really were a factor for us,” said Wittner. “I really feel that some of those miscues we’ll fix and get rid of and be more successful.”

Frazee closed to within seven points at the one-minute mark trailing 66-59 and Pelican missed back-to-back bonus front end free throws, but held the Hornets at bay in the final seconds.

Both teams left points off the scoreboard. Frazee shot 5-13 from the free throw line. Pelican Rapids missed 10 of 17 attempts. The Hornets had 16 field goals and eight three-point baskets compared to a more traditional game from the Vikings of 28 field goals and only two baskets from the arc.

The game was Pelican Rapids’ first of the season. Frazee falls to 0-2.

PEL 32 37 — 69

FRA 36 25 — 61

Scoring:

PEL - Gottenborg 23, Kress 13, Young 11, Sjolie 8, Such 7, Haugrud 4, Schermerhorn 3.

FRA - Parsons 17, Fleisher 15, Helmers 14, Hoffmann 6, Santos 6, Kellerhuis 3.