Park Christian rallies to defeat Hornet girls

Frazee started out the game slowly falling behind 5-0 but responded with seven points from Paige Ziegler and 3-pointers from Hailey Ellingson-Wirth and Shania Lehman as the Lady Hornets took a 14-6 lead. Frazee kept a comfortable lead the rest of the first half and led at halftime 28-20.

“We really should have had a bigger lead at halftime but we had some breakdowns offensively and mentally it didn’t seem like we were into the game,” head coach Dave Conzemius said. “We seemed like we were just content to be ahead and I would have liked to have seen us push the lead, and it ended up costing us in the end.”

The Lady Hornets maintained the lead throughout the 2nd half until the end when foul trouble was too much for Frazee to overcome. Two Lady Hornets fouled out with leading scorer and rebounder Ziegler limited to just 14 minutes because of fouls.

“We just didn’t play very disciplined basketball,” Conzemius said. “We fouled 16 times in the second half and sent them to the line 18 times. We didn’t do some of the little things that lead to victories. We just need to play hard all the time and play smarter.”

There were some positives from the game as senior Hailey Ellingson-Wirth had the best game of her career going 6-for-7 from the floor to finish with a game-high 16 points. Ellingson-Wirth also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Junior Aina Olson came off the bench and scored her first varsity points and finished with five points and nine rebounds.

“We will learn from this game and get better,” Conzemius added. “Everything that we need to work on is correctable. Now the girls just need to put in the work in practice and then take it into game action.”





PC 20 22 — 50

FRA 28 22 — 46

PC: Hansen 4, Hanson 15, Motschenbacher 12, Metzger 2, Kangas 4, Swanson 13.

FRA: Lehman 6, Ziegler 10, Ellingson-Wirth 16, Mahoney 6, Nudell 3, Olson 5.