BASKETBALL: Jackets defeat Frazee girls in double overtime

“Every time since I have been here, this is what happens when we play Frazee. You have to give them a lot of credit. They made a lot of shots down the stretch. We made some mistakes and we have to look at some things and see some things we have to do better. If they don’t make a lot of 3’s and execute down the stretch, it doesn’t get to that point,” Perham head coach T.J. Super said.

DeBoer intercepted an inbounds pass at half court with the Yellowjackets trailing by three points in the first overtime. After a few passes, the ball ended up at the top of the key and in the hands of Wunderlich. Wunderlich launched and banked in the game-tying 3-pointer, forcing a second overtime. Wunderlich said that 3-pointer gave her some confidence after making some mistakes in the second half.

It was the key play by DeBoer before that, which led to the key 3-pointer. The Hornets were trying a long pass out of the time out after hitting a pair of free throws, stretching the lead to 62-59, but DeBoer intercepted the long pass at half court.

The Yellowjackets took control in the second overtime, using an 8-2 run, with six of their points coming at the free throw line, pulling way for the six point win.

Wunderlich led all scorers with 24 points, while Sara Herrmann added 16 points. DeBoer finished the game with 13 for the Yellowjackets.

Hailey Ellingson-Wirth led Frazee with 14 points.

“We struggled offensively for the majority of the game but down the stretch, we executed about as good as we could have and we caught a few breaks which helped us force overtime,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “I give a lot of credit to our kids for never giving up which allowed us a chance to steal the game. We have lost a lot of close ones so far and this one stings because we did so many things right at the end and in the first overtime. We just need to continue to work hard and we will start to win some of these close ones.”

Frazee (2-4) has lost three straight games by a total of 10 points. The Hornets travel to East Grand Forks (3-0) Friday, Dec. 16.

FRA 17 36 9 2 — 64

PER 22 31 9 8 — 70

FRA- Ana Fleisher 9, Shania Lehman 12, Paige Ziegler 13, Hailey Ellingson-Wirth 14, Carly Mahoney 11, Natalie Nudell 5

PER-Josie Beachy 7, Serena Langen 5, Jadyn Benedict 3, Gabby DeBoer 13, Janie Wunderlich 24, Sara Herrmann 16, Leah Muer 2