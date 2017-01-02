Frazee got off to a nice start as Ana Fleisher drilled a 3-pointer on the Lady Hornets first possession and Paige Ziegler connected from close range on their next possession for a quick 5-0 lead. Frazee kept the lead the rest of the half and used an 11-0 spurt to end the half with a 30-18 lead.

“That was important to end the half like we did,” head coach Dave Conzemius said. “Wadena made a few shots to catch up, but then we really stiffened up on defense and were more patient on offense which led to some high percentage shots that we were able to capitalize on.”

Both teams struggled offensively in the second half as the Lady Hornets were just 6-for-32 from the floor and the Wolverines were 7-for-32 from the floor.

“We weren’t as patient on offense most of the second half and we were settling for shots to early instead of working for a better shot,” Conzemius said. “That is something we will keep working at as we head into the second half of the season.”

The bright spot on this night was the defense as Frazee held Wadena to just 20.9% (14-for-67) from the floor and the Lady Hornets pulled down a season high 53 rebounds as they outrebounded the Wolverines by 11.

“We did a nice job on the boards as that has been a point of emphasis for this team,” Conzemius added. “We are not very big so any time we can win the battle of the boards it is a plus.”

Ziegler led Frazee with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Carly Mahoney added 10 points and Shania Lehman and Hailey Ellingson-Wirth had seven points. Ellingson-Wirth also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Natalie Nudell helped out on the boards grabbing eight rebounds.



WDC 18 17 — 35

FRA 30 22 — 52

WDC - Salge 2, Adams 4, Volkmann 10, Miron 2, Gravelle 5, Schwartz 8, Packer 2, Carsten 2.

FRA: Fleisher 6, Lehman 7, Ziegler 18, Ellingson-Wirth 7, Mahoney 10, Nudell 4.