BASKETBALL: Second half surge leads D-G-F past Hornet girls

Friday in Frazee, the much improved Hornets battled the Rebels to a tie score at halftime, but the Rebels used their speed and depth to pull away in the second half as D-G-F beat Frazee 63-45.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half as the defenses dominated. D-G-F (9-7, 5-2) opened up a 15-6 lead early in the game but the Hornets (4-11, 0-6 answered with a 14-3 run to take a 20-18 lead.

The game was tied at halftime at 24.

“We really did a nice job defensively in the first half changing up our defenses and keeping them off balance,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “We held them without a basket on 12 of 13 possessions during our run to take the lead. For us to be tied at halftime with DGF was nice to see considering we were struggling ourselves offensively.”

The Rebels were just 7-for-29 from the floor in the first half but the second half was a different story as the Rebels buried six second half 3-pointers and DGF shot 16-for-32 (50 percent) from the floor.

DGF’s strong start to the second half, coupled with 16 second half turnovers from Frazee proved to be too much to overcome.

“You have to credit D-G-F as they are relentless with their defensive pressure and they stay right on top of you all game long,” Conzemius added. “They have a lot of team speed and they just kind of wore us down as the game went on. But I was very proud of how hard we played and battled. We showed that we have improved a lot since the first time we played them.”

Paige Ziegler led Frazee in scoring with 15 points and also had six steals. Natalie Nudell had her best game of the season scoring 11 points to go with seven rebounds. Hailey Ellingson-Wirth chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thurs., Feb. 2 with a makeup game at Park Rapids and Friday at Pelican Rapids.



DGF 24 39 — 63

FRA 24 21 — 45

DGF - Jacobson 10, N. Steichen 20, Brenna 11, Frier 2, Critchley 3, G. Steichen 9, Mullikin 8.

Frazee - Fleisher 3, Lehman 6, Ziegler 15, Ellingson-Wirth 7, Mahoney 1, Nudell 11, Olson 2.