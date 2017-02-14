Hornet girls snap skid with huge first half

Frazee held Battle Lake to just one field goal in the first half (1-for-22) while shooting an impressive 50 percent (13-for-26) which included a 7-for-12 effort from behind the 3-point line. The Lady Hornets took an insurmountable 38-2 lead to the locker room at halftime.

What made the first half even more impressive, was the fact the Lady Hornets leading scorer and rebounder Paige Ziegler did not dress for the game due to an illness. She hopes to be back in action for Frazee’s next game.

Battle Lake cut into the deficit in the second half as all of the Lady Hornets that dressed some a lot of floor time in the second half.

“I was very happy with our energy and our focus in the first half,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “We have been playing well as of late even though we haven’t been picking up any victories and tonight things just flowed offensively and defensively we rotated well and rebounded well. We let up a little in the second half but it was good for the girls to pick up a much needed victory and some confidence as we hit the final stretch of the regular season.”

Shania Lehman led a balanced attack for Frazee with 13 points. Hailey Ellingson-Wirth added 10 points as did Natalie Nudell with a season-high 10 points starting for Ziegler.

Allison Marso led Battle Lake with a game-high 16 points.

Frazee improves to 5-15 with the victory and Battle Lake drops to 4-17.

The Lady Hornets are back in action on Thursday at Hawley and on Saturday they travel to Concordia College to play Barnesville at 6 p.m.

BL 2 30 - 32

FRA 38 12 - 50

BL - Evavold 9, Drake 4, Minten 3, Marso 16.

FRA - Fleisher 5, Lehman 13, Ellingson-Wirth 10, Mahoney 8, Nudell 10, Reierson 2, Olson 2.