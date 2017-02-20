Hornets to make 24th state appearance
Another year, another Section 8A championship for the Frazee wrestling program as the Hornets had little trouble sweeping three matches to claim the title and embark on a 24th trip to the state tournament.
The No. 2-ranked team in Class A improved to 16-5 in duals this season.
Frazee opened with an 82-0 quarterfinal victory over Red Lake County Central by way of six falls, seven forfeits and one major decision.
In 14 semifinal matches against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, the Hornets won 11 in a 49-12 victory to advance.
No. 1-132 pounder Tanner Reetz and No. 9-145 pounder Tanner Eischens both had first period pins in less than one minute.
The championship final featured Park Rapids, ranked No. 7 in Class A and the Panthers gave the Hornets a battle but Frazee had too much experience and talent at the end of the lineup for the up-and-coming Panthers.
No. 1-ranked 106-pounder Ashton Clark pinned Frazee’s Brock Barlund in 55 seconds to give Park Rapids a 6-0 lead.
Landon Byer, ranked No. 9 at 106, wrestled up at 113 and evened the score with a second period fall over Kobe Burton.
Frazee’s Michael Miller, ranked No. 7 at 113 bumped up to 120 and gave the Hornets their first lead with a 9-3 decision over Kaden Safratowich.
Two matches later the Panther deficit was double figures at 19-6 thanks to Tanner Schermerhorn (No. 4-120) defeating Landon Burlingame in a 16-4 major at 126 and Reetz making quick work of Joe Klein in the first period (1:45).
Park Rapids won four of the next six matches pulling to within four points 28-24 setting up a big bout between Luke Tweeton and the Panthers’ Jack Hensel at 195. Tweeton won a 7-1 decision and No. 7A Rory Drewes iced the win with a pin of No. 5A Jacob Bittmann (54-seconds) at 220 in a big match between ranked wrestlers.
No. 8A Tony Malikowski pinned Logan Veo in 57-seconds for the 43-24 final.
Frazee claimed a fifth consecutive 8A team championship and will be seeded at the state tournament, which begins Thursday, March 2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
Section 8A Championship Match
Frazee 43 Park Rapids Area 24
106 Ashton Clark (PR) Fall Brock Barlund (FR) :55
113 Landon Byer (FR) Fall Kobe Burton (PR) 3:31
120 Michael Miller (FR) Dec. Kaden Safratowich (PR) 9-3
126 Tanner Schermerhorn (FR) Maj. Dec. Landon Burlingame (PR) 16-4
132 Tanner Reetz (FR) Fall Joe Klein (PR) 1:45
138 Nolan Booge (PR) Dec. Blaine Beaty (FR) 6-4
145 Tanner Eischens (FR) Fall Logan Johnson (PR) 2:51
152 Jared Sunram (PR) Dec. Hudson Heimenz (FR) 6-1
160 Justin Dravis (PR) Fall Brett Graham (FR) 1:02
170 Charlton Wake (FR) Dec. Zach Nelson (PR) 6-2
182 Cody Dravis (PR) Fall Logan Wacker (FR) 1:31
195 Luke Tweeton (FR) Dec. Jack Hensel (PR) 7-1
220 Rory Drewes (FR) Fall Jacob Bittmann (PR) :54
285 Anthony Malikowski (FR) Fall Logan Veo (PR) :57