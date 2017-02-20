Hornets to make 24th state appearance

The No. 2-ranked team in Class A improved to 16-5 in duals this season.

Frazee opened with an 82-0 quarterfinal victory over Red Lake County Central by way of six falls, seven forfeits and one major decision.

In 14 semifinal matches against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, the Hornets won 11 in a 49-12 victory to advance.

No. 1-132 pounder Tanner Reetz and No. 9-145 pounder Tanner Eischens both had first period pins in less than one minute.

The championship final featured Park Rapids, ranked No. 7 in Class A and the Panthers gave the Hornets a battle but Frazee had too much experience and talent at the end of the lineup for the up-and-coming Panthers.

No. 1-ranked 106-pounder Ashton Clark pinned Frazee’s Brock Barlund in 55 seconds to give Park Rapids a 6-0 lead.

Landon Byer, ranked No. 9 at 106, wrestled up at 113 and evened the score with a second period fall over Kobe Burton.

Frazee’s Michael Miller, ranked No. 7 at 113 bumped up to 120 and gave the Hornets their first lead with a 9-3 decision over Kaden Safratowich.

Two matches later the Panther deficit was double figures at 19-6 thanks to Tanner Schermerhorn (No. 4-120) defeating Landon Burlingame in a 16-4 major at 126 and Reetz making quick work of Joe Klein in the first period (1:45).

Park Rapids won four of the next six matches pulling to within four points 28-24 setting up a big bout between Luke Tweeton and the Panthers’ Jack Hensel at 195. Tweeton won a 7-1 decision and No. 7A Rory Drewes iced the win with a pin of No. 5A Jacob Bittmann (54-seconds) at 220 in a big match between ranked wrestlers.

No. 8A Tony Malikowski pinned Logan Veo in 57-seconds for the 43-24 final.

Frazee claimed a fifth consecutive 8A team championship and will be seeded at the state tournament, which begins Thursday, March 2 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul

Section 8A Championship Match

Frazee 43 Park Rapids Area 24

106 Ashton Clark (PR) Fall Brock Barlund (FR) :55

113 Landon Byer (FR) Fall Kobe Burton (PR) 3:31

120 Michael Miller (FR) Dec. Kaden Safratowich (PR) 9-3

126 Tanner Schermerhorn (FR) Maj. Dec. Landon Burlingame (PR) 16-4

132 Tanner Reetz (FR) Fall Joe Klein (PR) 1:45

138 Nolan Booge (PR) Dec. Blaine Beaty (FR) 6-4

145 Tanner Eischens (FR) Fall Logan Johnson (PR) 2:51

152 Jared Sunram (PR) Dec. Hudson Heimenz (FR) 6-1

160 Justin Dravis (PR) Fall Brett Graham (FR) 1:02

170 Charlton Wake (FR) Dec. Zach Nelson (PR) 6-2

182 Cody Dravis (PR) Fall Logan Wacker (FR) 1:31

195 Luke Tweeton (FR) Dec. Jack Hensel (PR) 7-1

220 Rory Drewes (FR) Fall Jacob Bittmann (PR) :54

285 Anthony Malikowski (FR) Fall Logan Veo (PR) :57