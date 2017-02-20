Fly Girls Jazz runners-up, Kick sixth at State Dance

The Fly Girls were the defending Jazz champions from 2016 defeating Aitkin, last season’s tournament runners-up.

Aitkin won with six rank points from the judges. Frazee’s scored nine in a close competition between the two rival schools. Yellow Medicine East was third with 17.

The championship was the second Jazz title for the All Starz having captured their first in 2012.

Frazee juniors Cassidy Nelson and Juliana Diemert were named to the all-tournament team.

Aitkin successfully defended their Hick Kick title coming into the tournament as the three-time defending champions. Aitkin earned their ninth title overall. In addition to the past four years, the All Starz also won in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2010, and 2012.

The All-Starz earned a perfect score of five rank points from the judges.

BOLD of Olivia (13.5) earned runner-up honors, Yellow Medicine East (16) placed third, and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd (17) was fourth. Cannon Falls (22) and Frazee (24) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Frazee senior Brittany Lormis and junior Bailey Tinjum were named to the all-tournament team.