BASKETBALL: Hornet girls drop two conference games

The Hornets matched the Trojans for the first 11 minutes as the score was tied at 12. Barnesville (20-4, 11-1) scored 20 points over the last seven minutes of the first half to take a 32-23 lead at halftime.

“We played very well for stretches in the first half but couldn’t finish the half,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “We made some mental mistakes and had some costly turnovers that led to easy baskets for them. Our half court defense was pretty good but then we would make some poor decisions and you can’t do that against a team the caliber of Barnesville.”

Ana Fleisher drilled a three-pointer for Frazee (5-1, 0-10) on their first possession of the second half, but Nicole Herbranson keyed a Barnesville run as they scored the next 10 points to take control of the game. Herbranson led the Trojans with a game-high 18 points.

Paige Ziegler led Frazee with 13 points and Shania Lehman and Natalie Nudell added eight points each. Hailey Ellingson-Wirth and Ana Fleisher led in rebounds with five each.

The Hawley Nuggets used a strong shooting night to defeat the Frazee 63-29 Thursday night in Hawley.

The Nuggets (6-15l, 2-8) started the game with an 11-0 run but Frazee answered with an 8-2 to run over a six-minute stretch to get back in the game. Hawley finished the half with another run, this time a 13-2 stretch to take a 26-10 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Hawley get hot from the floor going for 14-for-26 from the floor as they pulled away from Frazee. For the game, the Nuggets were 22-for-41 shooting which included an impressive 8-for-12 showing from the three-point line.

The Hornets struggled shooting 10-for-39 from the floor. Ziegler returned from an illness to lead Frazee with 13 points and nine rebounds.

BAR 32 27 — 59

FRA 23 21 — 44

BAR - Halverson 5, Herbranson 18, Nielson 12, Abarr 8, Boom 6, Passa 10.

FRA - Fleisher 3, Lehman 8, Ziegler 13, Ellingson-Wirth 5, Stroburg 2, Mahoney 3, Nudell 8, Olson 2.

FRA 10 19 — 29

HAW 26 37 — 63

FRA - Fleisher 3, Ziegler 13, Mahoney 5, Nudell 8.

HAW - Lilleby 15, Bentley 2, Boucher 2, Tjaden 5, Grani 4, M. Thompson 4, P. Thompson 14, Rux 5, Koenig 6, Lawson 4, Joy 2.