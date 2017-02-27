Hornets send eight to state wrestling

Michael Miller (113), Tanner Schermerhorn (120), Tanner Reetz (132), and Rory Drewes (220) all went undefeated. Schermerhorn recorded pins in all of his three matches, as did Drewes, who only needed two wins to advance.

Miller pinned two of three opponents and won a 7-3 decision over Zander Jenson of D-G-F in the final. Reetz had first and second period pins claiming the title in a 10-1 major decision over Park Rapids Nolan Booge.

Landon Byer was the 106-pound runner-up falling to top-ranked Ashton Clark of Park Rapids in a tight championship match 3-0. Byer advanced by defeating Hunter Hitchen of Fertile-Beltrami 9-3 for true second place.

At 145, Chandler Mooney claimed the 8A title defeating Frazee’s Tanner Eischens 4-2, but Eischens defeated Lukas Meier of Crookston to advance to state.

Jacob Arends of D-G-F pinned the Hornets’ Logan Wacker in 4:20 for the 182-pound championship. Wacker responded in the wrestleback clinching a state berth with a pin of his own at the end of the first period over Wyatt Beauchane of Fertile-Beltrami.

Heavyweight Tony Malikowski was defeated in the finals by Devin Pries of BGMR 16-5, but earned a state trip over Jared Seibert of United North Central.

Frazee had three near misses as Hudson Hiemenz (152), Charleton Wake (160), and Luke Tweeton (195) all finished with third place section marks.