BASKETBALL: Hornet girls fall in regular season trio

Frazee controlled the game from the start until late Tuesday against Breckenridge. The Cowgirls took their only lead of the game with 31 seconds to go and came away with a 52-49 victory over the Lady Hornets in Heart O’Lakes conference girls basketball action in Frazee.

Frazee has had the luxury of freshman starting point guard Paige Oswald’s return to the lineup after missing nearly a full season with an injury.

“It was definitely a big boost for us to have Oswald back,” Frazee head coach Dave Conzemius said. “She can handle ball, play defense and just gives us some much needed depth.”

Frazee had two good looks to win the game. Oswald found herself open for a three-pointer that was just off the mark and Ziegler forced a jump ball on the rebound with possession in favor of the Hornets. Frazee ran the baseline out of bounds to perfection and found Ziegler under the basket but she was unable to convert the shot that would have given the Hornets the victory.

The Hornets wrapped up the regular season with back-to-back games falling to No. 6-ranked Ada-Borup 46-27 on Thursday and to Hawley on Friday night by a score of 45-38.

Ziegler led Frazee with 11 points, seven steals and six rebounds. Maddie Smart came off the bench to lead Ada-Borup with a game-high 14 points while Mariah McKeever added 10 points.

Ana Fleisher led Frazee (5-20) with 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Hawley. Shania Lehman added nine points, Natalie Nudell had eight points and Ziegler had seven points, seven rebounds and six steals.

No. 13-seeded Frazee opens the Section 8AA tournament at No. 4 Perham Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Perham. Both prior meetings have been close with the Yellowjackets winning at home in overtime and at Frazee by five points on Feb. 7.

BRE 16 36 — 52

FRA 25 24 — 49

BRE - Lorenz 6, S. Aigner 8, King 9, Kaehler 11, Steckler 8, E.Aigner 2, Yaggie 8.

FRA - Fleisher 3, Oswald 5, Lehman 8, Ziegler 12, Ellingson-Wirth 2, Mahoney 10, Nudell 9.

A-B 18 28 — 46

FRA 16 11 — 27

A-B - Kroshus 6, Birkemeyer 7, Erickson 2, Kritzberger 3, McKeever 10, Thompson 2, Smart 14, Ruebke 2.

FRA - Fleisher 3, Lehman 3, Ziegler 11, Ellingson-Wirth 5, Mahoney 2, Nudell 3.

HAW 17 29 — 45

FRA 15 23 — 38

HAW - Lilleby 5, Mattfeld 8, M. Thompson 9, P. Thompson 15, Koenig 2, Lawson 6.

FRA - Fleisher 12, Lehman 9, Ziegler 7, Nudell 8, Aho 2.