Hornets’ last inning heroics earn HOL split

Frazee hung on for a 10-9 victory after dropping the opening game 5-1.

The Hornets started the day getting a run off of Breckenridge starter in the opening inning, but Mitch Porter shut the door the rest of the way, helped out by a few Frazee gaffes on the basepaths.

“When we were on base we made some mental errors that resulted in outs that in turn could've been big innings for us,” Hornets head coach Andrew Mekalson said. “A good outing by Porter with his good bender that kept us off balance resulting in 10 strikeouts.”

Frazee threatened right away when Rory Drewes walked and advanced to third on a hard-hit Jon Hoffman double.

Drewes was out at the plate on a Tappe bouncer to third base. With Hoffmann and Tappe on the corners, Thomas Stenger singled to score Hoffmann for the 1-0 lead. Porter got out of the jam by striking out Nick Endersby with two on base.

Stenger took the hill for the Hornets and had a solid outing, despite taking the loss.

“Thomas Stenger pitched good enough to get a win today when he gives up four hits (all singles), three walks, and six strikeouts,” said Mekalson. “One would think he'd have the win. but credit Breck with their timely hitting, speed on the bases, the top of the order getting on, and making singles into doubles.”

Stenger stranded two runners in scoring position in the top of the first and retired the Cowboys in order in the second. Breckenridge got to him for two in the third with the second and eventual game-winning run knocked in by his counterpart Porter bringing home a run on a fielder’s choice.

Breckenridge added two in the fifth and an insurance run in the seventh on a double steal for the 5-1 final.

On paper, game two should not have been close. Frazee outhit Breckenridge 17-6 but needed Tappe’s heroics in the last inning and reliever Logan Wacker to keep the Cowboys at bay in the final at-bats to preserve a split and notch a key conference win.

Trailing 8-7, Wacker walked and Hoffmann singled to put runners on the corners for Tappe. The Hornet slugger worked a count of three balls off of Cowboys’ reliever Jake Wendorff.

“A 3-0 count, we play it right and are taking to get runners on, but the situation was right, with Tappe's big bat at the plate, to give him the 3-0 nod and it paid off with a three-run dinger to put us in the lead and eventually the win of a back-and-forth ballgame,” Mekalson said.

Batting in the top half of the innings in game two, Frazee led 1-0 after one and 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third.

The Cowboys responded with five runs in the third. Wendorff had the big hit, a two-run double. Breckenridge manufactured the other three runs with some help from Frazee on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and an error to lead 5-3.

The lead was short-lived. Hoffmann scored Gabe Drewes with a single and a Tappe line drive scored Rory Drewes to tie the game quickly top of four. Stenger brought Hoffmann home on a sacrifice liner to centerfield for a one-run Frazee lead.

Wacker scored in the fifth unearned for a 7-5 cushion, only to see the Cowboys take the 8-7 advantage in the fifth.

After Tappe’s homer, Wacker worked around a couple early walks in the bottom of the seventh. Porter scored on a Dawson Pedersen double, but Wacker got two outs in the infield to end the game.

“Breck's a tough team to beat in our conference,” Mekalson said. “You'd like two W's today, but I'm proud of the boys for taking that second game for the double-header split.”

Tappe led all hitters going 4-5 with four RBI and a run scored. Hoffmann had three hits and scored twice with one RBI. Hunter Suedel had three hits. Six different Hornets recorded multi-hit games in the nightcap.

Frazee’s overall record is 7-2 after the split and 3-1 in the HOL. Breckenridge is 5-3 and 2-2. The Conference is up for grabs between at least five, if not six of the seven teams.

Heart O’ Lakes Standings

(Team, Conf. Overall)

Barnesville 2-0 5-0

Frazee 3-1 7-2

D-G-F 4-2 5-2

Breckenridge 2-2 5-3

Perham 1-1 4-3

Hawley 0-2 1-4

Pelican Rapids 0-4 1-7

Game 1

BRE 002 020 1 - 5 5 1

FRA 100 000 0 - 1 4 2

WP: Mitch Porter; LP: Thomas Stenger

Game 2

FRA 102 310 3 - 10 17 3

BRE 005 030 1 - 9 6 4

HR: Tanner Tappe