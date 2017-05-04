Search
    GIRLS GOLF: Frazee fifth at home HOL meet

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:12 a.m.

    Hornet senior Maddisan Parsons shot a 43 to shoot the second lowest round at the Heart O’ Lakes Conference Frazee tournament Tuesday at Frazee Golf Course.

    As a team, Frazee placed fifth totaling 220 strokes from the top four golfers. Perham has won both HOL meets this season, taking Tuesday’s meet by 23 strokes with a 178 to 201 from the runners-up Barnesville.

    Pelican Rapids was a stroke back with 202, followed by Hawley 214, Frazee 220, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 234, and Breckenridge 286.

    Perham seventh-grader Mallory Belka recorded her first varsity win taking medalist honors with a low round of 40.

    Pelican Rapids' Abby Johnson led the Vikings and matched Parsons’ effort with a 43.

    Perham's Kolbey Bormann 44, D-G-F's Mercedes Wasfaret 44, and Perham's Liz Sonnenberg 45 rounded out the top of the individual scoreboard.

    Other Hornet scores: Brittany Lormis 52, Isabella Matejka 62, Delaney Matejka 63, Savanna Bauer 65, Madeline Matejka 65.

    The next HOL meet will be hosted by Breckenridge and is scheduled for Monday, May 8 at Bois De Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
