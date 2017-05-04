TRACK: Hornets ahead of the pack at Hawley Booster

Perham won both team meets scoring 205 to Frazee’s 105 in the girls events, while the Yellowjacket boys put up 231 points followed by Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal with 78 and the Hornets in third scoring 69.

Junior Ellie Morgan swept the distance races winning the 1,600m race in a time of 5:30.67 crossing the finish 12 seconds faster than Perham’s Abby Tweeton. Morgan took the 3,200-meters in 12:14.34, nearly a minute in front of the field. Lake Park-Audubon’s Lily Peterson was the runner-up (13:07.20). Fellow Hornet Megan Danielson placed third in the two-mile (13:14.09).

Senior Cassidy Ziegler was the lone high jumper to reach five-feet in winning the event. Ziegler added a runner-up 100m dash time of 12.83, behind only Perham freshman Lizzy LaFond (12.63).

Freshman Jaryn Johannsen had the top hurdles finish placing second in the 300 (50.41) to Park Christian’s Karley Motschenbacher (48.12).

Freshman Paige Ziegler was third in the 100-hurdles (18.23) and had a leap of 14-10.50 to finish second in the long jump.

The Hornets’ top relay finish came in the 4x100 with a winning time of 51.38.

On the boys side, sophomore Vincent Helmers recorded the lone event victory for Frazee winning the shot put with a throw of 43-02.50. Three Hornets placed in the top six with Anthony Santos in third place (41-10) and Isaac Courneya in sixth (39-08.50).

Santos and Helmers placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in discus. Santos fired 109-10 to Helmers’ 105-feet.

Mike Miller kept momentum going in the field events with a third place triple jump of 37-05.25.

Courneya (5-06) and sophomore teammate Joby Giefer (5-06) placed third and fourth in the high jump.

Giefer added placing marks in the 110m hurdles (4th, 18.4) and 300m (6th, 45.90).

Also on the track, eighth-graders Christian Carlson placed fourth (11:12.47) and Alex Beck took fifth (11:25.63) in the two-mile.

Hawley Booster Invitational

Girls team results: Perham 205, Frazee 105, Hawley/UH 70, Pelican Rapids 68, Park Christian 62, Fertile-Beltrami 35, Lake Park-Audubon 13.

Boys team results: Perham 231, Hawley/UH 78, Frazee 69, Fertile-Beltrami 51, Pelican Rapids 46, Park Christian 46, Lake Park-Audubon 21, Rothsay 8.