Hornets drop four straight during busy week

Thursday, the Hornets hosted the Pelican Rapids Vikings in a Heart O’ Lakes Conference doubleheader falling 11-6 and 7-4.

Abby Wothe started in the circle and was in complete control through five scoreless innings in the opener only giving up four hits and a walk.

The Hornets started out hot scoring twice in the first inning a third run in the second and third innings.

The Vikings capitalized on multiple errors in the sixth inning and took the lead scoring seven runs. Offensively the Hornets were led by Brenna Mahoney going 3-4 with three singles, Grace Hilde going 2-4 with two singles, and Chelsea Samuelson going 2-4 with two singles.

In the nightcap, the Hornets started off hot again putting three on the board in the first.

Frazee led 4-3 after two innings of play and added a pair in the third to double up Pelican 6-3.

The Vikings responded with four runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good 7-6.

Clara Scolley took the loss for the Hornets.

“These were two games that we needed to win and came up short,” said head coach Matt Bauer. “We led for most of the game in each of them but couldn’t finish strong and close it out. As hard as it is you learn a lot in these situations and you have to acknowledge the mistakes, recognize what you did wrong and what you need to do differently and then forget about it.”

Friday presented the Hornets with an opportunity to avenge a prior defeat traveling to Sebeka.

Sebeka defeated Frazee 9-4 in the Hornets’ home tournament early in the season.

The Trojans were again victorious needing extra innings to down Frazee 10-9.

Shauntel Johannes started a rally in the seventh with Frazee trailing 9-8. Brittany Bachmann reached first on an error and Scolley singled to score Johannes to tie the game.

Sebeka scored the game-winner on a long fly ball to centerfield in the eight to send Frazee to a fifth consecutive loss.

Johannes went 3-4 with a triple and two RBI. Hilde was 3-5 with a double and one RBI, Alexis Bauer was 3-5 with three singles and one RBI. Scolley went 2-3 with two singles and one RBI.

Frazee is 2-9 overall and winless in four conference games. The Hornets are on the road Tuesday, May 9 in an HOL doubleheader versus the Nuggets (7-4, 2-2) in Hawley.