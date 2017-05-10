Frazee girls repeat at True Team; boys place fourth

“It definitely was a true team effort for us on Tuesday,” head coach Jim Jacobson said. “We had some girls give their best performances of the season and that made the difference. We are fortunate enough to have some really talented athletes that have been scoring well for us at all of our meets so far; they did their job. The beauty of true team is involving your other athletes that don't always crack the top six.”

Frazee got one of those performances in the first race on the track from the 4x800m relay team of Braylee Riewer, Angela Kilde, Shania Lehman and Tiffany Lawrence. All four ran their best splits of the season to shave 18-seconds off their best time.

A number of Hornets set personal records in one of the biggest meets of the season.

Riewer ran a personal best in the 800m and Lawrence and Mackenzie Eckre both PR’d in the pole vault.

Hailey Ellingson had a PR in discus and then went on to PR in triple jump after scratching on her first three attempts.

Lawrence was a last minute switch into the two-mile and ending up finishing with a gutsy 19th place mark.

“I am really proud of our girls for the way they competed,” said Jacobson. “While they were keeping an eye on the scores, there was some uncertainty to the end, as there was an event that hadn't been scored and we weren't sure right away what it was.”

The 4x400m relay team of Paige Oswald, Lehman, Ellingson and Jaryn Johannsen had the meet in their hands heading to the final event of the meet but were unaware at the time, other than the score was close.

Frazee led Pelican Rapids by 11.5 points heading into the relay. The top finish in all relays is worth 45 points.

“Although they knew the numbers going into the 4x400, there were a few corrected scores throughout the meet so they weren't quite 100 percent sure of the outcome until the final scores were announced,” said Jacobson. “They are a great group of girls that have worked hard this season and off season. One of their goals was to make it make to state and it was a big thrill to see that happen for them.”

Frazee finished four-seconds behind Pelican Rapids scoring 42 to the Vikings’ 45 points to secure the victory.

The Hornets had key points scored by their star performers with first place garnering 30 team points in individual events.

Freshman phenom Paige Ziegler had a big day. She won the 100m hurdles and placed fifth in the 300m hurdles. Ziegler’s second win came in triple jump surpassing the competition at 34-01.75-feet.

Ziegler’s running mate and fellow freshman Jaryn Johannsen took the 300m hurdles and was fifth behind Ziegler in the 100m hurdles. She added a team-best third place long jump of 15-01.50.

Oswald placed third in the 400m and fourth in long jump.

Cassidy Ziegler had the top sprint finishes, third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.

Ellie Morgan was the 1,600m runner-up and fifth in the 800.

Megan Danielson placed sixth in the mile and two-mile.

Frazee’s 4x100m relay team of Reierson, Oswald, and both Zieglers ran a winning time of 52.30 to score 45 team points.

Hornet boys finish fourth

Wadena-Deer Creek captured the boys team title scoring 799.50 points. Staples-Motley placed second (789), followed by Breckenridge (693.50) and the defending champs Frazee in fourth of the 15-team field with 687 points.

The Hornets got plenty of younger athletes in the mix while compiling a respectable finish in the top five with key performances from typical scorers.

“We had many talented 8th-9th graders filling events yesterday who gained some very valuable experience,” head coach Brian Tangen said. “The future is very bright”

Sophomore Joby Giefer and junior Mike Miller led the way for Frazee.

Giefer placed third in the 100m hurdles with Miller in sixth. Giefer finished eighth in the 300m hurdles.

Miller showed his versatility placing seventh in the mile and third in triple jump, with teammate Cole Fleisher in fourth place.

Giefer added a sixth place high jump clearing 5-08.

Alex Beck placed sixth in the two-mile. Vincent Helmers and Anthony Santos were fifth and seventh, respectively, in the shot put. Caleb Drescher placed sixth in pole vault and ninth in the 800.

Sophomore Caleb Wutzke had near top 10 marks in the 100, 200 and 400.

The 4x800m relay team of Beck, Christian Carlson, Tanner Schermerhorn, and Miller ran 9:01.61 for third place.

Section 6A True Team Championship

Girls team scores: 1) Frazee 764.50 2) Pelican Rapids 756 3) Barnesville 715.50 4) Wadena-Deer Creek 646 5) Ashby/Brandon/Evansville* 594.50 6) Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal 593.50 7) Breckenridge 568 8) Staples-Motley 558.50 9) West Central Area School 545 10) Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 529 11) United North Central 466.50 12) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 399 13) Prairie Valley 182 14) Browerville 111 15) New York Mills 100

100m

4 Cassidy Ziegler 13.43

9 Ellie Reierson 13.71

200m

3 Cassidy Ziegler 27.85

DQ Ellie Reierson

400m

3 Paige Oswald 1:04.20

12 Ellie Morgan 1:07.75

800m

5 Ellie Morgan 2:39.43

15 Braylee Riewer 2:53.82

1,600m

2 Ellie Morgan 5:28.64

6 Megan Danielson 5:51.62

3,200m

6 Megan Danielson 13:19.93

19 Tiffany Lawrence 15:34.60

100m hurdles

1 Paige Ziegler 16.06

5 Jaryn Johannsen 17.92

300m hurdles

1 Jaryn Johannsen 50.34

5 Paige Ziegler 52.92

4x100m relay

1 Frazee (Reierson, Oswald, P. Ziegler, C. Ziegler) 52.30

4x200m relay

7 Frazee (Ellingson, Rylee Moore, Harley Stroburg, Lehman) 1:59.34

4x400m relay

2 Frazee (Oswald, Lehman, Ellingson, Johannsen) 4:21.43

4x800m relay

9 Frazee (Riewer, Kilde, Lehman, Lawrence) 11:43.93

High Jump

11 Rylee Moore 4-06

12 Cassidy Ziegler 04-06

Pole Vault

7 Mackenzie Eckre 6-00

10 Tiffany Lawrence 6-00

Long Jump

3 Jaryn Johannsen 15-01.50

4 Paige Oswald 15-00.25

Triple Jump

1 Paige Ziegler 34-01.75

7 Hailey Ellingson 29-06.25

Shot Put

10 Olivia Erickson 27-10

20 Mackenzie Wutzke 25-11

Discus

7 Hailey Ellingson 84-00

18 Olivia Erickson 69-01

Boys team scores: 1) Wadena-Deer Creek 799.50 2) Staples-Motley 789 3) Breckenridge 693.50 4) Frazee 687 5) Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 651 5) Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal* 651 7) West Central Area School 571 8) Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 448 9) Browerville 439.50 10) Prairie Valley 408 11) Barnesville 345.50 12) Pelican Rapids 339.50 13) Wheaton/Herman-Norcross* 337 14) New York Mills 236 15) United North Central 195.50

100m

11 Caleb Wutzke 12.14

24 Cole Fleisher 12.58

200m

12 Caleb Wutzke 25.01

18 Coleton Borah 26.77

400m

8 Caleb Wutzke 56.17

16 Caleb Drescher 58.31

800m

9 Caleb Drescher 2:22.44

14 Tanner Schermerhorn 2:27.02

1,600m

7 Mike Miller 5:06.55

11 Grady Larsen 5:15.43

3,200m

6 Alex Beck 11:01.69

9 Christian Carlson 11:30.15

110m hurdles

3 Joby Giefer 17.15

17 Reid Eckert 21.37

300m hurdles

6 Mike Miller 45.73

8 Joby Giefer 46.63

4x100m relay

7 Frazee (Chris Hughes, Quentin Halverson, Kaden Hiemenz, Micah Hanebuth) 49.30

4x200m relay

8 Frazee (Micah Hanebuth, Quentin Halverson, Chris Hughes, Broden Fleisher) 1:45.40

4x400m relay

9 Frazee (Tanner Schermerhorn, Coleton Borah, Caleb Drescher, Giefer) 3:54.90

4x800m relay

3 Frazee (Beck, Carlson, Schermerhorn, Miller) 9:01.61

High Jump

6 Joby Giefer 05-08

11 Chris Hughes 05-04

Pole Vault

6 Caleb Drescher 09-06

13 Nathaniel Nolan 07-06

Long Jump

13 Cole Fleisher 17-08

16 Kaden Hiemenz 16-09.75

Triple Jump

4 Mike Miller 38-07.50

5 Cole Fleisher 38-01.75

Shot Put

5 Vincent Helmers 43-04

7 Anthony Santos 42-01

Discus

10 Anthony Santos 113-11

17 Vincent Helmers 98-05.50