Hornets grab conference lead with sweep of Nuggets

Hoffmann went 7-7 at the plate scoring four times, knocking in six runs and picked up a pitching victory in the nightcap.

The Hornets pounded Nugget starter Trayton Cossette in the opener scoring all nine runs and knocking the sophomore hurler out of the game after two innings.

Frazee scored three in the first and six runs in the second to get in front early and allowed starting pitcher Logan Wacker to earn a victory pitching five innings.

Hawley scored all three runs off of Wacker in the first. He fanned six and walked five. Jaden Guhlke cleaned up the final two frames allowing only two hits.

Hoffmann hit a two-RBI single to score Wacker and Rory Drewes in Frazee’s first and scored the third run.

Hoffmann struck again to start the second inning rally knocking in Gabe Drewes with a single. Wacker, Hoffmann, Rory Drewes, Tanner Tappe, and Hunter Suedel came around to pile on the runs.

Frazee outhit Hawley 13-8 and played error-free ball in the field.

Game two was a back-and-forth affair with outs a premium. Both teams scored in each of the first three innings with Frazee leading 8-5 heading to a scoreless fourth for both clubs.

The Hornets got three in the home half of the fifth to secure the win.

Hoffmann knocked in Gabe Drewes. Wacker scored the eventual game-winner on a double play ball by Tappe. Rory Drewes added insurance scoring on a Dalton Smith single.

The Nuggets scored four in their final at-bats to make the game close. Tappe recorded the final two outs to earn the save.

Hoffmann pitched into the seventh allowing all nine runs on 16 hits. He pitched to contact with one strikeout and four walks. He had three RBI along with Suedel to pace the offense.

Hawley had 17 hits in the game to 15 by the Hornets.

Frazee improves to 11-2 overall and have won seven of eight HOL games to grab the lead. Barnesville is the only other one-loss team at 3-1 and are 9-1 overall.

The Hornets and Trojans meet for two games in Barnesville Thursday, May 11 with only two games remaining in conference play against Perham (8-4, 4-2)Thursday, May 18.

HAW 300 000 0 - 3 8 1

FRA 360 000 0 - 9 13 0

WP: Logan Wacker; LP: Trayton Cossette

HAW 212 000 4 - 9 17 0

FRA 242 030 x - 11 15 0

WP: Jon Hoffmann; LP: George Pasche; SV: Tanner Tappe