Parsons leads Frazee girls at HOL golf meets

Parsons finished runner-up to Perham's Kolbey Bormann (43) at Willow Creek in Barnesville finishing three strokes back in a tight field separated by only five strokes between the top six golfers.

Brittan Lormis shot a 51, followed by Isabella Matejka (52) and Madeline Matejka (61) as Frazee placed fourth overall.

Perham won the meet with a team score of 183. The host Trojans shot 207 to nip Hawley by one stroke. Frazee’s fourth place score was 210, 11 strokes better than Pelican Rapids.

At Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton, Parsons placed third in the HOL Breckenridge with a score of 44. She finished in a three-way tie with Perham’s Liz Sonnenberg and Alisha Rosen, behind Yellowjacket medalist Kolbey Bormann’s 42. The top six were separated by only three strokes in another close finish on the individual leaderboard.

Perham won again with 175, 21 strokes up on Barnesville (194). The Hornets shot 204 for fourth place, one stroke behind Pelican Rapids in third (203).

HOL Barnesville - Willow Creek GC

Team Results: Perham 183, Barnesville 207, Hawley 208, Frazee 210, Pelican Rapids 221, DGF 228, and Breckenridge Inc.

Individual Results: Perham's Kolbey Bormann 43, Frazee's Maddisan Parsons 46, Perham's Liz Sonnenberg 46, Perham's Mallory Belka 47, Perham's Alisha Rosen 47, and Barnesville's Emily Olson 48.

Frazee

Maddisan Parsons 46

Brittany Lormis 51

Isabella Matejka 52

Madeline Matejka 61

Delaney Matejka 65

HOL Breckenridge - Bois de Sioux GC

Team Results: Perham 175, Barnesville 194, Hawley UH 201, Pelican Rapids 203, Frazee 204, DGF 225, and Breckenridge 255.

Individual Results: Perham's Kolbey Bormann 42, Perham's Liz Sonnenberg 44, Frazee's Maddisan Parsons 44, Perham's Alisha Rosen 44, Pelican Rapids' Morgan Berg 45, Perham's Serena Langen 45.

Frazee:

Maddisan Parsons 44

Brittany Lormis 47

Delaney Matejka 55

Isabella Matejka 58

Madeline Matejka 58