Hanson top 10 at State Open

Greve went on to win by five strokes shooting -15 over three rounds of play with fellow Gophers in the top five: runner-up Jon DuToit at -10 and Justin Doeden at -5 in tied for fifth place.

Hanson followed up his opening round with a 73 on Saturday and even par 72 on Sunday to finish with a score of 213, three-under for the tournament.

For his efforts, Hanson claimed $2,100 for a share of 10th place with Trent Peterson of Valleywood Country Club and Brent Snyder of Troy Burne Golf Club.

Other notable Pine to Palm golfer finishes: Peter Jones tied for 20th with a score of +1; Andrew Israelson grabbed a share of 25th place at +2.