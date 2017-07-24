Hanson top 10 at State Open
Beau Hanson carded an opening round, four-under, 68 to finishing the first day of play tied for third place and two strokes behind defending champion and University of Minnesota Gopher Benjamin Greve at the Minnesota State Open Championship being played at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.
Greve went on to win by five strokes shooting -15 over three rounds of play with fellow Gophers in the top five: runner-up Jon DuToit at -10 and Justin Doeden at -5 in tied for fifth place.
Hanson followed up his opening round with a 73 on Saturday and even par 72 on Sunday to finish with a score of 213, three-under for the tournament.
For his efforts, Hanson claimed $2,100 for a share of 10th place with Trent Peterson of Valleywood Country Club and Brent Snyder of Troy Burne Golf Club.
Other notable Pine to Palm golfer finishes: Peter Jones tied for 20th with a score of +1; Andrew Israelson grabbed a share of 25th place at +2.