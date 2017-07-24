Frazee 14U fourth at Class C State

Frazee erased a 2-0 deficit with six unanswered runs to defeat Columbia Heights 6-2 in the opening round of the double elimination tournament.

In the second round, Frazee broke open a tight game with Circle Pines Centennial with a six-run fifth inning to win 7-1.

Spring Lake Park handed Frazee a tough loss with a seventh inning comeback to erase a two-run deficit and win 4-3.

Frazee blew out Forest Lake 15-1 to open elimination play on Sunday and had their tournament run ended by Zimmerman in a 6-2 extra innings victory in the third place game.