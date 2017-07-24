Frazee 14U fourth at Class C State
The Frazee 14U Tournament Team placed fourth at the 18-team 14U Class C State Tournament on July 22-23 in Forest Lake.
“It was a total team effort all weekend, defensively and offensively,” head coach Matt Bauer said. “When the top of the lineup was struggling the bottom part was hitting and vice versa. Defensively we had 3 double plays and some great pitching. Overall, it was a great weekend for Hornet Softball.”
Frazee erased a 2-0 deficit with six unanswered runs to defeat Columbia Heights 6-2 in the opening round of the double elimination tournament.
In the second round, Frazee broke open a tight game with Circle Pines Centennial with a six-run fifth inning to win 7-1.
Spring Lake Park handed Frazee a tough loss with a seventh inning comeback to erase a two-run deficit and win 4-3.
Frazee blew out Forest Lake 15-1 to open elimination play on Sunday and had their tournament run ended by Zimmerman in a 6-2 extra innings victory in the third place game.