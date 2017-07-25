Search
    17th annual Memorial Shorty wrestling camp July 31-Aug. 2

    By Robert Williams Today at 11:05 a.m.

    The 17th annual Memorial Shorty wrestling camp will be held in Frazee July 31-Aug. 2.

    Registration for the camp is Monday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m., at Frazee high school.

    The camp is set up for experienced wrestlers and beginners.

    The beginners session is from 6-7 p.m. each day. Cost is $30 and $15 for each additional sibling.

    The experienced group goes from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $50 and $25 for each additional sibling.

    All wrestlers receive a camp T-shirt and participation certificate.

    This year’s counselors and clinicians are:

    Phil Moenkendick, Concordia College-Moorhead head coach, the Cobbers’ three-time national finalist and two-time national champion, plus the NCAA Nationals 2013 pin champion.

    Gabe Dretsch, Frazee high school assistant coach, University of Minnesota four-time national qualifier and Greco Roman USA National team member.

    Frazee head coach Clay Nagel, along with assistants Marty Aho, Dennis Schermerhorn and Brenton Newling.

    Fellow Frazee assistant Travis Nagel, a three-time MSUM National qualifier, two-time All-American and the 2001 NCAA Outstanding wrestler.

    John Schermerhorn, two-time Minnesota state champion and a high school All-American.

    For more information on the camp contact Clay Nagel at 218-234-9121 or Lori Schermerhorn at 218-846-1935.

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
