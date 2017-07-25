17th annual Memorial Shorty wrestling camp July 31-Aug. 2
The 17th annual Memorial Shorty wrestling camp will be held in Frazee July 31-Aug. 2.
Registration for the camp is Monday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m., at Frazee high school.
The camp is set up for experienced wrestlers and beginners.
The beginners session is from 6-7 p.m. each day. Cost is $30 and $15 for each additional sibling.
The experienced group goes from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $50 and $25 for each additional sibling.
All wrestlers receive a camp T-shirt and participation certificate.
This year’s counselors and clinicians are:
Phil Moenkendick, Concordia College-Moorhead head coach, the Cobbers’ three-time national finalist and two-time national champion, plus the NCAA Nationals 2013 pin champion.
Gabe Dretsch, Frazee high school assistant coach, University of Minnesota four-time national qualifier and Greco Roman USA National team member.
Frazee head coach Clay Nagel, along with assistants Marty Aho, Dennis Schermerhorn and Brenton Newling.
Fellow Frazee assistant Travis Nagel, a three-time MSUM National qualifier, two-time All-American and the 2001 NCAA Outstanding wrestler.
John Schermerhorn, two-time Minnesota state champion and a high school All-American.
For more information on the camp contact Clay Nagel at 218-234-9121 or Lori Schermerhorn at 218-846-1935.