17th annual Memorial Shorty wrestling camp July 31-Aug. 2

The camp is set up for experienced wrestlers and beginners.

The beginners session is from 6-7 p.m. each day. Cost is $30 and $15 for each additional sibling.

The experienced group goes from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $50 and $25 for each additional sibling.

All wrestlers receive a camp T-shirt and participation certificate.

This year’s counselors and clinicians are:

Phil Moenkendick, Concordia College-Moorhead head coach, the Cobbers’ three-time national finalist and two-time national champion, plus the NCAA Nationals 2013 pin champion.

Gabe Dretsch, Frazee high school assistant coach, University of Minnesota four-time national qualifier and Greco Roman USA National team member.

Frazee head coach Clay Nagel, along with assistants Marty Aho, Dennis Schermerhorn and Brenton Newling.

Fellow Frazee assistant Travis Nagel, a three-time MSUM National qualifier, two-time All-American and the 2001 NCAA Outstanding wrestler.

John Schermerhorn, two-time Minnesota state champion and a high school All-American.

For more information on the camp contact Clay Nagel at 218-234-9121 or Lori Schermerhorn at 218-846-1935.