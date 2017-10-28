Six pack of area runners qualify for Class A State XC

Frazee senior Ellie Morgan was the section runner-up behind Perham’s Caitlin Covington. Morgan’s junior teammate Megan Danielson placed ninth overall to qualify. The pair last made the trip to St. Olaf together in 2015. Morgan has been a mainstay at state her entire career.

Lake Park-Audubon eighth-grader Lily Peterson qualified for the second year in a row with a fifth place finish.

All three runners were all-conference at the Heart O’ Lakes championships.

Pelican Rapids sophomore Abby Syverson also qualified for state with a 10th place finish.

Covington led the Yellowjackets to a 15th consecutive state appearance. Perham had four runners in the top seven to score 48 points. United North Menahga-Sebeka scored 102 to nab the second team qualifying spot led by Annika Aho in sixth place.

The Yellowjacket boys qualified for a 16th straight state trip behind the duo of runner-up Clayton Anderson and Carson Speicher in third place.

Christian Sterton of Ada-Borup/Norman County West won the individual title and led his team to a runner-up finish and a state berth.

The Cougars’ cross country program is only in its second year of existence and AB/NCW has made a name for themselves quickly in a section controlled by Perham. The Jackets scored 37 to the Cougars 102, which was 17 points better than third place East Grand Forks.

Area individual state qualifiers were David Johnston of Pelican Rapids placing fifth overall and Satchel Tickel of Hawley in ninth place.

The Class A state meet will be held at St. Olaf College, in Northfield, Saturday, Nov. 4 with the girls racing at 1 p.m., boys at 2 p.m.

Section 8A Cross Country Championships - Bagley.

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 37, 2-United North Menahga-Sebeka 102, 3-East Grand Forks 119, 4-Pelican Rapids 133, 5-Lake Audubon 154, 6-Pequot Lakes 188, 7-Crosby-Ironton 204, 8-Frazee 220, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 233, 10-Warroad 250, 11-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 274, 12-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 276, 13-Park Rapids 279, 14-Roseau 351, 15-Nevis 376, 16-Pine River-Backus 446, 17-Clearbrook-Gonvick 456

(Individuals, *state individual qualifiers)

1 Caitlin Covington Perham 20:35.9

2 Ellie Morgan Frazee 21:11.3*

3 Katherine Geist Crookston 21:17.9*

3 Liz Birkeland Perham 21:20.1

4 Lily Peterson Lake Park-Audubon 21:25.5*

5 Ashley Hokanson Perham 21:28.1

6 Annika Aho United North 21:37.7

7 Hailey Wegscheid Perham 21:39.5

8 Marin Garrett East Grand Forks 21:53.3*

9 Megan Danielson Frazee 22:09.2*

10 Abby Syverson Pelican Rapids 22:14.6*

11 Jade Rypkema Nevis 22:23.0*

12 Kate Hendrickson United North 22:24.8

13 Rebecca Heppner Warroad 22:25.6*

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 91, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 121, 4-East Grand Forks 143, 5-Pequot Lakes 151, 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 181, 7-Roseau 199, 8-Frazee 219, 9-Hawley 252, 10-Crosby-Ironton 263, 11-Park Rapids 279, 12-Bagley/Fosston 320, 13-Warroad 339, 14-Nevis 387, 15-Pine River-Backus 420, 16-New York Mills 437, 17-United North Menahga-Sebeka 451, 18-Pelican Rapids 463, 19-West Marshall 605

(Individuals, *state individual qualifiers)

1 Christian Sterton Ada-Borup/Norman 17:53.5

2 Clayton Anderson Perham 17:59.7

3 Carson Speicher Perham 18:16.1

4 Cole Nowacki East Grand Forks 18:16.9*

5 David Johnston Pelican Rapids 18:17.2*

6 Tyson Mahar East Grand Forks 18:19.3*

7 Reid Pierzinski Pequot Lakes 18:25.6*

8 Dan Wilson Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18:28.7*

9 Satchel Tickel Hawley 18:31.3*

10 Zach Heppner Warroad 18:31.6*

11 Brandon O'Hara Perham 18:36.8

12 Bereket Loer Wadena Deer Creek 18:41.8*