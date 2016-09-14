Laker tennis meets goal mid-season with key win over EGF

Detroit Lakes picked up a key victory over East Grand Forks 4-3 and was swept in a tough match-up with Bemidji at Tuesday’s home tennis meets.

The Lakers got a pair of wins in singles and two in doubles to down the Green Wave in an important victory for a team learning how to compete without a senior on the roster.

“This was a big win for our program,” head coach Tanner Beauchman said. “Last year, we were a one-win team, and we actually lost five of our top 10 players. One of those players, Dani Unruh, won our subsection and is currently playing at MSUM. At our second practice, our team set several goals and one them was to win three duals this season. For our young team, I thought it was a good goal, but I knew it was going to be tough. Here we are halfway through our season and have already met our goal. Coach Biggar and I are so happy for our girls.”

Makenna Duncan went the distance at three singles to defeat Maggie Dietrich 3-6, 6-3, 10-8, while Brina Smith continues to provide scoring from four-singles with a straight set win over Kayla Partlow two and one.

Duncan’s win capped a dramatic surge from the Lakers. DL lost the first sets in five of seven matches, and lost three of the first four matches to come off the courts. Smith’s win was the lone Laker point early forcing DL to sweep the remaining three matches to win.

The comeback started with Emily Skjonsberg and Brea Smith at No. 1 doubles.

“Emily and Brea rebounded after a tough first set and pulled out a win,” said Beauchman.

The duo won 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 over Bailey McMahon and Delaney Aaker to make the score 3-2 Green Wave.

Livi Hanninen and Mackenzie Braukmann have been a stellar pairing at three doubles and evened the dual score 3-3 with a straight set win four and four over Tessa Birkholz and Gracie Coulter putting the pressure on Duncan in the deciding match.

“Makenna has played really well this season and has been involved in some close matches,” said Beauchman. “We have talked to Makenna several times about how close she is to turning the corner. She lost a few three set matches, and we knew she was going to break through soon. She picked the perfect time to do it. After losing the second set, she stepped up and won, forcing a third set tiebreaker. It was tight, but Makenna pulled out the win 10-8. The team was excited and everyone was happy for Makenna. In our three dual wins we have gotten wins from every spot on our ladder. Jumpstarting our program has really been a team effort, and with no seniors on our roster, we are excited about our future. We will have to reevaluate our goals and aim a little higher now.”

Bemidji came into Tuesday’s matches with an 8-1 record and left with a 10-1 record after beating DL and East Grand Forks 7-0.

“We had a couple of competitive matches but we were out played,” said Beauchman. “Our play was really up and down. In the same matches we had sets where didn't win a game and other sets that were really close. Shelby Busker played a great match. Despite the loss, she should feel really good about pushing a really good player. Grace Kinney played Abbie Kelm who is the top player in our subsection. Grace hung in there and did a nice job dealing with Kelm's pace.”

The Jacks swept all seven matches with the Lakers in straight sets.

Detroit Lakes 4, East Grand Forks 3

Singles

#1 Emma Dietrich (EGF) over Grace Kinney (DL) 6-4, 7-6

#2 Jenna Dietrich (EGF) over Shelby Busker (DL) 6-4, 6-2

#3 Makenna Duncan (DL) over Maggie Dietrich (EGF) 3-6, 6-3, 10-8

#4 Brina Smith (DL) over Kayla Partlow (EGF) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

#1 Emily Skjonsberg/Brea Smith (DL) over Bailey McMahon/Delaney Aaker (EGF) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5

#2 Geena Boyom/McKenna Aitchison (EGF) over Mary Nelmark/Josey Allen (DL) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

#3 Livi Hanninen/Mackenzie Braukmann (DL) over Tessa Birkholz/Gracie Coulter (EGF) 6-4, 6-4

Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 0

Singles

#1 Abbie Kelm (B) over Grace Kinney (DL) 6-1, 6-1

#2 Sam Edlund (B) over Shelby Busker (DL) 7-5, 6-4

#3 Laura Palmer (B) over Makenna Duncan (DL) 6-0, 6-0

#4 Denee Barrett (B) over Brina Smith (DL) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Shelby Eichstadt/Taylor Offerdahl (B) over Emily Skjonsberg/Brea Johnston (DL) 6-3, 6-0

#2 Olivia Jones/Kate Langerak (B) over Josey Allan/Mary Nelmark (DL) 6-0, 6-4

#3 Caitlin/McCullum/Emily Serratore (B) over Livi Hanninen/Mackenzie Braukmann (DL) 6-2, 6-3