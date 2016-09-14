DL Volleyball gets first win at Pelican Rapids

The Detroit Lakes volleyball team came into Tuesday on a streak of four straight losses and only one set victory to open the season.

“After a tough week last week we went back into the gym Friday and instead of focusing on our skills, we focused on our mental game and attitudes as a team,” said head coach Stephanie Miller.

The Lakers brought a renewed team spirit to Pelican Rapids Tuesday night and picked up a lengthy five-set victory 3-2 over the Vikings.

“There was a lot of negativity, we as individuals, were showing in our body language and saying in our tone of voice that we needed to break down,” said Miller. “After the weekend off, we came back in the gym refocused and with a new energy. Going into tonight I was really excited to see what we would bring to the table knowing what we had started to overcome as a team. I was extremely proud of the team I saw tonight. We came out aggressive, positive and we had fun. It was great to see this new energy on the court. This is only the beginning and I am excited to see what our future holds.”

The Lakers had plenty of reason for trepidation early dropping the first set by the slimmest of margins 26-24.

Rather than give up, the Lakers responded with two straight sets 25-23 and 25-17 to get a set away from victory.

Pelican Rapids responded with a five-point 25-20 win to force a deciding race to 15 for the match.

DL served aggressively in the match led by Teeya Doppler’s eight aces and Doppler was joined by teammates Mikayla Markuson and team-leader Haidyn Gunderson with double digit kills on the night. Gunderson had 17, Markuson 13 and Doppler a dozen.

The Lakers sealed the first win of the season 15-10 in the third set.

Josie Harrier led the back row with 19 digs. Abby Schramel had a big night setting up DL attackers with 29 assists, while the Lakers were strong defensively at the net.

Bre Price had a team-high seven blocks, followed by Markuson and Gunderson with six; Doppler with four, Rachael Perkins with three and one from Maggie Buboltz.

Jessica Weinrich led the Vikings’ offense with 14 kills.

The loss was only the third in 10 matches, including tournament play, for Pelican Rapids (7-3).

DL(1-4) faces Park Rapids (2-1) at home Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Mid-State Conference opener.

Detroit Lakes 3, Pelican Rapids 2 (24-26, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-10)

Kills

Haidyn Gunderson 17

Mikayla Markuson 13

Teeya Doppler 12

Bre Price 7

Rachel Perkins 7

Maggie Buboltz 1

Assists

Abby Schramel 29

Naomi Larson 13

Digs

Josie Harrier 19

Abby Schramel 13

Haidyn Gunderson 11

Naomi Larson 7

Macy Kirchner 6

Teeya Doppler 2

Blocks

Bre Price 7

Mikayla Markuson 6

Haidyn Gunderson 6

Teeya Doppler 4

Rachel Perkins 3

Maggie Buboltz 1

Aces

Teeya Doppler 8

Mikayla Markuson 4

Haidyn Gunderson 1

Josie Harrier 1