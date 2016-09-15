The Laker boys soccer team dominated ball possession but could not score a goal in a 1-0 loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Tuesday in a Lakes to Prairie Conference and Section 8A matchup..

The shutout is the third straight in defeat for the Lakers in a stretch of four days..

“Great performance by the defense,” DL head coach Justin Wegleitner said. “We had no supported attack and no solid finishes from the strikers.”

The Lakers have been hampered by injuries on both sides of the pitch, but scoring is the main culprit causing six losses in eight games. DL has been outscored 27-10 this season, despite the solid play of Zach Leeb in net.

Shea Alto made 15 saves to keep the Lakers off the scoreboard.

Brady Duff beat the Laker defense and scored the lone goal in the 28th minute.

DL is 1-4 in conference play, 2-6 in the section; W-H-A is 1-2 in Lakes to Prairie games, and 1-4 in 8A.

The Lakers will try to end the scoring drought and get back in the win column at East Grand Forks Thursday, Sept. 15. The Green Wave have a winless record in five games and have been outscored 18-1 this season.