Lakers, Bombers ranked in latest state polls
After receiving votes to put the Lakers in the 15th position, Detroit Lakes has moved into the top 10 Minnesota Class 4A football polls at no. 10, tied with Mound-Westonka.
This week’s opponent Fergus Falls received two votes, after narrow, two-point victory at Pequot Lakes.
In 9-man, the 2-0 Waubun Bombers are ranked no. 4. Waubun has had little trouble offensively through two games outscoring their opponents 67-21.
Minnesota football rankings, Sept. 14
CLASS 4A
School Record Total Point
1. South St. Paul (8) (2-0) 80
2. Hutchinson(2-0) 69
3. Marshall (2-0) 60
4. Cold Spring Rocori (2-0) 57
5. Fridley (2-0) 32
6. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 29
7. Hermantown (2-0) 26
8. Zimmerman (2-0) 21
9. Becker (0-2) 12
10. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 11
10. Detroit Lakes (2-0) 11
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 10, Stewartville 6, Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Winona 3, Fergus Falls 2, Cloquet 1, New Ulm 1
CLASS 3A
School Record Total Point
1. Tri-City (1) (2-0) 47
2. St. Croix Lutheran (1) (2-0) 45
3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) (2-0) 42
4. Jackson County Central (2-0) 41
5. Fairmont (2-0) 36
6. Belle Plaine (2-0) 35
7. Rochester Lourdes (2-0) 27
8. Proctor (1) (2-0) 20
9. Luverne (2-0) 13
10. Annandale (2-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Park Rapids 4, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Litchfield 3, Melrose 2, Rockford 2, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 1
CLASS 2A
School Record Total Point
1. Caledonia (5) (2-0) 50
2. Moose Lake Willow River (2-0) 44
3. Barnesville (2-0) 41
4. Eden Valley-Watkins (2-0) 32
5. Maple Lake (2-0) 30
6. Pillager (2-0) 19
7. Redwood Valley (2-0) 15
8. Lewiston-Altura (2-0) 12
9. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2-0) 8
10. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (2-0) 7
10.Osakis (2-0)7
Others receiving votes: Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Hawley 4, Crosby-Ironton 1, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
CLASS 1A
School Record Total Point
1. Minneota (6) (2-0) 60
2. Minneapolis North (2-0) 51
3. Goodhue (2-0) 45
4. Browerville (2-0) 38
5. Adrian (2-0) 33
6. Rushford-Peterson (2-0) 29
7. Upsala-Swanville (2-0) 22
8. BOLD (2-0) 13
9. United South Central (2-0) 9
10. Wabasso (1-1) 6
Polk County West (2-0) 6
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 5, Deer River 4, Fillmore Central 2, Murray County Central 2, Parkers Prairie 2, Pine River-Backus 1, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1, Dawson-Boyd 1
NINE-MAN
School Record Total Point
1. Grand Meadow (5) (2-0) 58
2. Spring Grove (2-0) 49
3. Cleveland (1) (2-0) 47
4. Waubun (2-0) 44
5. Ely (2-0) 35
6. Edgerton-Ellsworth (2-0) 20
7. Silver Bay (2-0) 19
8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 16
9. Nevis (2-0) 10
10. Lanesboro (2-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Ada-Borup 6, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 5, Stephen-Argyle 4, Verndale 3, Mountain Lake Area 1
CLASS 6A
School Record Total Point
1. Totino-Grace (4) (2-0) 58
2. Lakeville North (2) (2-0) 56
3. Maple Grove (2-0) 48
4. Eden Prairie (1-1) 34
Blaine (2-0) 34
Rosemount (2-0) 34
7. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) 26
8. Burnsville (2-0) 18
9. Stillwater (2-0) 7
10. East Ridge (1-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka-4, Centennial-2, Champlin Park-2, Edina-2
CLASS 5A
School Record Total Point
1. St. Michael-Albertville (8) (2-0) 80
2. Mankato West(2-0) 68
3. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 63
4. Mahtomedi (2-0) 51
5. Elk River (2-0) 44
6. Rogers (2-0) 40
7. Chanhassen (2-0) 34
8. Alexandria (2-0) 27
9. Apple Valley (1-1) 10
10. SMB Wolfpack (2-0) 8
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Cooper 4, Northfield 3, Owatonna 3, Rochester John Marshall 2, Waconia 2, St. Cloud Tech 1