    Lakers, Bombers ranked in latest state polls

    By Robert Williams on Sep 15, 2016 at 3:39 p.m.

    After receiving votes to put the Lakers in the 15th position, Detroit Lakes has moved into the top 10 Minnesota Class 4A football polls at no. 10, tied with Mound-Westonka.

    This week’s opponent Fergus Falls received two votes, after narrow, two-point victory at Pequot Lakes.

    In 9-man, the 2-0 Waubun Bombers are ranked no. 4. Waubun has had little trouble offensively through two games outscoring their opponents 67-21.

    Minnesota football rankings, Sept. 14

    CLASS 4A

    School Record Total Point

    1. South St. Paul (8) (2-0) 80

    2. Hutchinson(2-0) 69

    3. Marshall  (2-0)   60

    4. Cold Spring Rocori  (2-0)  57

    5. Fridley  (2-0)   32

    6. Mound-Westonka  (2-0) 29

    7. Hermantown  (2-0) 26

    8. Zimmerman  (2-0) 21

    9. Becker   (0-2) 12

    10. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 11

    10. Detroit Lakes  (2-0)   11

    Others receiving votes: Mankato East 10, Stewartville 6, Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Winona 3, Fergus Falls 2, Cloquet 1, New Ulm 1

    CLASS 3A

    School Record Total Point

    1. Tri-City  (1) (2-0) 47

    2. St. Croix Lutheran  (1)  (2-0)   45

    3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton  (2)   (2-0) 42

    4. Jackson County Central (2-0) 41

    5. Fairmont   (2-0) 36

    6. Belle Plaine (2-0) 35

    7. Rochester Lourdes  (2-0) 27

    8. Proctor  (1)   (2-0) 20

    9. Luverne  (2-0)   13

    10.  Annandale  (2-0)   7

    Others receiving votes:  Park Rapids 4, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Litchfield 3, Melrose 2, Rockford 2, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 1

    CLASS 2A

    School Record Total Point

    1. Caledonia (5) (2-0) 50

    2. Moose Lake Willow River (2-0) 44

    3. Barnesville  (2-0)   41

    4. Eden Valley-Watkins  (2-0) 32

    5. Maple Lake   (2-0) 30

    6. Pillager  (2-0) 19

    7. Redwood Valley  (2-0) 15

    8. Lewiston-Altura  (2-0)  12

    9. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial  (2-0)  8

    10. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted  (2-0)   7

    10.Osakis  (2-0)7

    Others receiving votes: Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Hawley 4, Crosby-Ironton 1, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

    CLASS 1A

    School Record Total Point

    1. Minneota (6) (2-0) 60

    2. Minneapolis North (2-0) 51

    3. Goodhue  (2-0)   45

    4. Browerville  (2-0) 38

    5. Adrian  (2-0) 33

    6. Rushford-Peterson (2-0) 29

    7. Upsala-Swanville  (2-0) 22

    8. BOLD   (2-0) 13

    9. United South Central  (2-0) 9

    10. Wabasso  (1-1) 6

          Polk County West  (2-0) 6

    Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 5, Deer River 4, Fillmore Central 2, Murray County Central 2, Parkers Prairie 2, Pine River-Backus 1, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1, Dawson-Boyd 1

    NINE-MAN

    School Record Total Point

    1. Grand Meadow (5) (2-0) 58

    2. Spring Grove  (2-0) 49

    3. Cleveland  (1)  (2-0) 47

    4. Waubun (2-0) 44

    5. Ely  (2-0) 35

    6. Edgerton-Ellsworth  (2-0) 20

    7. Silver Bay (2-0) 19

    8. Mountain Iron-Buhl  (2-0) 16

    9. Nevis  (2-0) 10

    10. Lanesboro  (2-0)  7

    Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Ada-Borup 6, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 5, Stephen-Argyle 4, Verndale 3, Mountain Lake Area 1

    CLASS 6A

    School Record Total Point

    1. Totino-Grace (4) (2-0) 58

    2. Lakeville North (2) (2-0) 56

    3. Maple Grove (2-0) 48

    4. Eden Prairie (1-1) 34

    Blaine (2-0) 34

    Rosemount (2-0) 34

    7. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-0) 26

    8. Burnsville (2-0) 18

    9. Stillwater  (2-0)   7

    10. East Ridge  (1-1)  5

    Others receiving votes: Minnetonka-4, Centennial-2, Champlin Park-2, Edina-2

    CLASS 5A

    School Record Total Point

    1. St. Michael-Albertville (8) (2-0) 80

    2. Mankato West(2-0) 68

    3. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 63

    4. Mahtomedi (2-0) 51

    5. Elk River (2-0) 44

    6. Rogers (2-0) 40

    7. Chanhassen  (2-0)   34

    8. Alexandria  (2-0) 27

    9. Apple Valley  (1-1) 10

    10. SMB Wolfpack  (2-0) 8

    Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Cooper 4, Northfield 3, Owatonna 3, Rochester John Marshall 2, Waconia 2, St. Cloud Tech 1

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
