Green Wave snap Laker streak in final minute

Lauren Tschider led the Laker charge in the second half maneuvering around Green Wave defenders in the offensive zone. Robert Williams/Tribune

The Laker girls soccer team controlled play looking for a fourth consecutive victory but East Grand Forks’ junior forward Brooke Filipi spoiled that chance slipping into open space and netting the game-winning goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation Thursday at Rotary Field.

The game was an important match-up for both teams having conference and section implications.

DL junior Lauren Tschider spurred an aggressive offensive attack in the second half but the Wave’s defense kept nearly all Laker shot attempts from distance allowing keeper Mckenzie Whalen to position herself properly to make saves.

Kora Jordheim opened the scoring four minutes into the game on an assist by Sara Hulteng to give East Grand a 1-0 lead.

DL junior Anna Payne answered for the Lakers at 13:40 to knot the score at one, where it would stay for nearly the entirety of the game.

Detroit Lakes controlled the pace of the game, but the Green Wave put shots on goal when given opportunities.

Whalen made 13 saves. Laker keeper Payton Carlblom stopped 11 shots.

Tschider was opportunistic deep in the Green Wave end. A high shot at 56:34 nearly beat Whalen, who leaped and juggled the save.

One minute before Filipi’s game-winner, DL had back-to-back scoring chances in tight from Emily Larson with a left foot near the corner of the box and Tschider with a clear shot gobbled up by Whalen.

The loss drops Detroit Lakes’ overall record to 5-4 and 3-2 in the Lakes to Prairie Conference. East Grand Forks improves to 4-1-2 and 2-0-1. The win was crucial for EGF. They remain in the hunt for a conference title with undefeated Bemidji (6-0-1, 4-0-1).

EGF also leaped ahead of the Lakers taking over the top spot in the north half of Section 8A.

East Grand Forks 2, Detroit Lakes 1

First half—

EGF, Kora Jordehim (Sara Hulteng) 3:28;

DL, Anna Payne 13:40

Second half—

EGF, Brooke Filipi 79:53

Goalie saves—EGF: McKenzie Whalen 13; DL: Payton Carlblom 11