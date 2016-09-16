XC: Laker boys fifth, girls 20th at Lucky Lindy

The Laker boys cross country team had a strong finish placing fifth out of 23 teams, while the girls finished in 20th at the Lucky Lindy Invitational at Little Falls Thursday.

Aaron Johnson continued to lead the boys team in 11th place running 16:57.80. Connor Haugrud (17:40.40) and Zach Buboltz (17:41.03) placed 31st and 33rd, respectively. Tanner Olson (17:55.88) and Van Gallatin (18:21.61) rounded out the scoring five for DL in 43rd and 65th place.

The Lakers scored 183, finishing behind Sartell (59), Hopkins (84), Perham (84), and Bemidji (122).

The girls team scored 543 to place 20th out of 25 teams.

Kenzie Ostlie had the top finish in 21:07.33 placing 47th overall. Ellen Teiken was 111th in 23:32.39; Katie McConkey (24:02.14) placed 120th; Cortney Brodsho was 139th in 24:39.12 and Molly Tinjum was two places back in a time of 24:39.89.

Willmar won the team race scoring only 30 points with four top 10 finishes and the fifth runner in 12th place. Monticello was a distant second scoring 129.

The Lakers will race in an even bigger field Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Milaca Mega Meet.