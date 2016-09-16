SOCCER: Laker boys win first road game in OT

The Detroit Lakes boys soccer team picked up a first road victory of the season in exciting fashion scoring two goals in extra time to defeat East Grand Forks 4-2 Thursday night in Lakes to Prairie Conference and Section 8A action.

“A big emotional lift in sections for a team that needed it after an exhausting start to the week with three games in four days,” head coach Justin Wegleitner said.

The victory snaps a three-game losing streak and three consecutive shutouts as the Lakers kept the Green Wave winless on the season.

Ben Roth provided all the Lakers’ scoring during regulation play and the Lakers came back from a two-goal deficit.

Kalid Mohammed and Edmond Jones scored seven and 11 minutes into the game past DL keeper Zach Leeb.

Roth scored with five minutes remaining in the first half to cut the lead to 2-1 at the break.

“Jackson Carlblom had a couple great assists in the match capitalizing on some halftime adjustments we talked about,” said Wegleitner.

The Lakers controlled the ball and game tempo and Roth scored in the 45th minute to tie the game 2-2. DL did survive six minutes of pressure from the Green Wave late in the game.

In extra time, Tucker Bergquist scored the game-winner two minutes in and Zane Freeman scored from 40 yards out for the second time this season for an insurance goal five minutes later for the 4-2 win.

Leeb made seven saves in his third victory of the season.

DL improves to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference. EGF falls to 0-5-1.

The Lakers host Grand Forks Central (1-4-6) Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

Detroit Lakes 4, EGF Senior High 2, OT

First half—

EGF, Kalid Mohammed 7:00;

EGF, Edmond Jones (penalty kick) 11:00;

DL, Ben Roth 35:00

Second half—

DL, Ben Roth 45:00

Overtime—

DL, Bergquist 82:00;

DL, Zane Freeman 87:00

Goalie saves—EGF:Blake Felch 7; DL: Zach Leeb 4